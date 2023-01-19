Actor missing after mountain hike in California





RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including ‘A Room With a View’, has been missing for five days in the mountains of Southern California, where he was hiking, it was announced on Wednesday authorities. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a trail on Mount Baldy, said Gloria Huerta, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Search and rescue teams searched for Sands in the San Gabriel Mountains area, about 40 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, but had to suspend the ground search on Saturday due to the condition trails and avalanche hazard, and have not been able to resume since, Huerta said. They are searching Sands when weather permits with helicopters and drones, and will resume the search on the ground when it is safe, authorities said. ‘We’ll pick you up son’:Rapper Theophilus London missing, family asks for public help Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery aftersnow removal accident, remains in a critical but stable condition The latest in a series of storms that created dangerous mountain conditions swept across Southern California on Friday and lasted through the weekend. Two other hikers recently died in the area. Representatives for Sands, an English-born actor who now lives in North Hollywood, did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment or additional details. Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in director James Ivory’s 1985 British romance, “A Room With a View.” He also had major roles in “Warlock” in 1989, “Arachnophobia” in 1990, “Naked Lunch” in 1991, “Boxing Helena” in 1993 and “Leaving Las Vegas” in 1995. Sands worked steadily over the ensuing decades with smaller film and television roles. Rapper Theophilus London ‘safe and sound’:after being reported missing, says cousins Jeremy Renner shares ‘spa day’ clipfrom hospital bed after snow vehicle accident

