Bollywood goes back in time? After ‘Drishyam 2’, ‘Pathaan’ Creators Also Step Down From Promotional Events





Bollywood has found its way to make itself felt among the masses whether through characters or through promotions. However, in recent months, promotional events have died down and filmmakers are resorting to the old days when songs and trailers were enough to create buzz around the film. In the 70s and 80s, filmmakers relied on the press to create buzz when the song was released and the trailer launched. As songs played on the radio, fans knew what movies to watch, now it’s interviews and promotional events on reality shows that help spread the word. SEE ALSO: Amid ‘RRR’ Craze, Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix Movie ‘The Archies’ Could Boost India’s Global Presence Recently, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam went down the same path and saw a positive response at the box office. The directors have refrained from giving interviews to boost awareness of the film, making special appearances on other reality shows or interacting with social media influencers to spread the word. Soon after the trailer was released, the film quietly hit theaters and earned over Rs 239.59 crore in the Indian market. Earlier #Drishyam2.

Now #pathaan. NO interviews to *media people* during pre-release promotions. Leaning on songs and trailers to talk. WISE STRATEGY A STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION.#PathaanMovie #SRK #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham pic.twitter.com/0wzzXNfI3n Taran Adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2023 By now, another large version had gone the same route. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan released music video for two major songs for the first time Beshram Rank, and Jhomé Jo Pathan follows the trailer which was released a few weeks before the film was released. Since the movie has yet to hit theaters, it’s unclear if the tactic will work for YRF. On the other hand, it can also be a tactic to avoid more controversy for the movie. After the release of the film’s first song Beshram Rank, the filmmaker received a lot of backlash from political leaders for the color of Deepika Padukone’s costume as well as the alleged “overdose” of sexuality. Now, the directors may be avoiding more controversy around the film by not giving interviews or other promotional visits. Truth be told, Shah Rukh Khan hardly needs promotional events. The movie will mark its big comeback and fans have been waiting for it ever since Zero which came out in 2018. It seems like a good thing that fans don’t have to watch the king of romance wield the power of social media which is nothing more than his influence. SEE ALSO: Pedro Pascal Isn’t the Only Reason You Should Watch ‘The Last Of Us’ The actor hasn’t given an interview in years, and it seems many others are also using social media when interacting directly with their fans. However, there’s a lot more that goes into making a movie and only the verdict of the fans decides if a movie works. Even with the influence of social media, we have seen movies like Ram Setu, Laal Singh Chaddha fail. While one went through weeks of promotion, the other stayed out of the limelight days before its release, the result remained the same. Both exploded at the box office to poor reviews from fans. Only time will tell if lack of promotion will actually work for Bollywood and if it is the right strategy to adopt. Cover image: Instagram

