Leslie Jones ‘far exceeded’ ‘Daily Show’ fan expectations

Comedian Leslie Jones brought a burst of energy to The Daily Show as a guest host on Tuesday, and some fans of the show were all for it.

A month after former host Trevor Noah left the show, the Saturday Night Live alum picked things up in the first episode of the new year and recapped the latest political and cultural news, including this news. puzzling statue of Martin Luther King Jr. in Boston.

Tap into NSFW interpretations of the abstract landmark, Jones told his audience, I know Dr. King made history, but that’s not how you show it.

After landing that joke, Jones turned to the camera to speak directly to the white fans and asked them to keep their two cents on the new statue for themselves.

White people, you don’t need to talk about that statue, you know? Black hands only, she joked. You have to sit in the back of the bus for this one, okay?

Jones continued to dig after digging the Boston statue, then invited Daily Show correspondent Dulc Sloan to speak.

In another slice, Jones brought her humor to Times Square, where she interviewed white pedestrians about their MLK holiday celebrations. After disappointing responses, she asked the same people to quote a famous MLK quote.

Kings opening line of his I Have a Dream speech came to mind for a number of interviewees, but not much else after that, much to Jones’ disappointment.

I dream that one day white people will actually know what the damn talk is about, she said.

As part of her Daily Show debut, Jones sat down with (and adored) The Best Man: The Final Chapters star Morris Chestnut. In A conversation about actors’ health routine and friendships between black men, Jones and Chestnut exchanged witty asides and reflected on sports rivalries.

Comedians, you are so insightful. And you see everything and you hear everything, so I won’t slap you, Chestnut told Jones.

She reassured him: it’s OK, baby. It’s okay, Morris, you can talk straight.

After Jones congratulated his guest on her recent star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Chestnut returned the love for her late night gig. you kill [it] here, he said.

And a number of fans on social networks agreeincluding a person who tweeted, I expected it to be good; it far exceeded my expectations. I want to see her more.

you can go ahead and make it its permanent host now, a viewer tweeted.

Honestly, I hope they give the concert to Leslie Jones, another fan wrote.

Honestly, I hope they give the concert to Leslie Jones —Andy (@DrewCofie) January 18, 2023

Leslie Jones does the Daily Show, and just KILLING IT!, a fourth user wrote.

@Lesdogg for permanent host of @TheDailyShow please lol, NBC Universo and Telemundo Deportes presenter Jorge Andrs tweeted.

Jones is among the comedians who will temporarily fill Noah’s spot as Comedy Central seeks to name a successor. Also on the Daily Show guest list are Wanda Sykes, DL Hughley, Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman.

The Ghostbusters reboot star will return to the Daily Show office on Wednesday and Thursday nights.