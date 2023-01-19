Entertainment
Leslie Jones ‘far exceeded’ ‘Daily Show’ fan expectations
Comedian Leslie Jones brought a burst of energy to The Daily Show as a guest host on Tuesday, and some fans of the show were all for it.
A month after former host Trevor Noah left the show, the Saturday Night Live alum picked things up in the first episode of the new year and recapped the latest political and cultural news, including this news. puzzling statue of Martin Luther King Jr. in Boston.
Tap into NSFW interpretations of the abstract landmark, Jones told his audience, I know Dr. King made history, but that’s not how you show it.
After landing that joke, Jones turned to the camera to speak directly to the white fans and asked them to keep their two cents on the new statue for themselves.
White people, you don’t need to talk about that statue, you know? Black hands only, she joked. You have to sit in the back of the bus for this one, okay?
Jones continued to dig after digging the Boston statue, then invited Daily Show correspondent Dulc Sloan to speak.
In another slice, Jones brought her humor to Times Square, where she interviewed white pedestrians about their MLK holiday celebrations. After disappointing responses, she asked the same people to quote a famous MLK quote.
Kings opening line of his I Have a Dream speech came to mind for a number of interviewees, but not much else after that, much to Jones’ disappointment.
I dream that one day white people will actually know what the damn talk is about, she said.
As part of her Daily Show debut, Jones sat down with (and adored) The Best Man: The Final Chapters star Morris Chestnut. In A conversation about actors’ health routine and friendships between black men, Jones and Chestnut exchanged witty asides and reflected on sports rivalries.
Comedians, you are so insightful. And you see everything and you hear everything, so I won’t slap you, Chestnut told Jones.
She reassured him: it’s OK, baby. It’s okay, Morris, you can talk straight.
After Jones congratulated his guest on her recent star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Chestnut returned the love for her late night gig. you kill [it] here, he said.
And a number of fans on social networks agreeincluding a person who tweeted, I expected it to be good; it far exceeded my expectations. I want to see her more.
you can go ahead and make it its permanent host now, a viewer tweeted.
Honestly, I hope they give the concert to Leslie Jones, another fan wrote.
Leslie Jones does the Daily Show, and just KILLING IT!, a fourth user wrote.
@Lesdogg for permanent host of @TheDailyShow please lol, NBC Universo and Telemundo Deportes presenter Jorge Andrs tweeted.
Jones is among the comedians who will temporarily fill Noah’s spot as Comedy Central seeks to name a successor. Also on the Daily Show guest list are Wanda Sykes, DL Hughley, Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman.
The Ghostbusters reboot star will return to the Daily Show office on Wednesday and Thursday nights.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2023-01-18/leslie-jones-the-daily-show-guest-host-trevor-noah
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Leslie Jones ‘far exceeded’ ‘Daily Show’ fan expectations
- 1st T20I: India v New Zealand, Ranchi
- Disability Tech is a game changer for 2023 and beyond
- Jacinda Ardern comes out on top, unlike fellow leaders Boris Johnson, Scott Morison and Donald Trump
- British actor Julian Sands missing in California mountains
- Re: Managing Chronic Migraines
- TELUS International to release fourth quarter 2022 results and host an investor call on February 9
- Another HIV vaccine failed to offer protection in abandoned trial
- Google removes embedded podcasts from search results
- News: NATO Secretary General calls for more support for Ukraine at World Economic Forum, 18-Jan-2023
- Bollywood goes back in time? After ‘Drishyam 2’, ‘Pathaan’ Creators Also Step Down From Promotional Events
- Swimming and diving returns to the pool Hosting Villanova