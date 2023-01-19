Celebrity Baggy Outfits:- Baggy outfits have become the choice of Bollywood actresses, see models





We all like to look stylish. For this, we also like to follow new fashion trends every day. At the same time, loose outfits are more popular than fitted these days. Let us tell you that Bollywood actresses are also very fond of styling it. If you also want to try something different and comfortable, then read this article till the end. In this, we are going to show you some of the loose outfits worn by Bollywood actresses which are very stylish to look at but equally comfortable to wear. Along with that, we will tell you the style tip related to it so that you look up to date. Together Kurti-Terme This outfit worn by Katrina Kaif is designed by designer Devnagari, but you can easily find similar Kurti-palazzo sets for around Rs.700 to Rs.1500. Point: You can wear jhumki style earrings for jewelry with such a kurti-palazzo set. Also, with this type of outfit, you can make a bun hairstyle to give a stylish look to the hair. Short dress This type of look would be best for any party. Note that this short dress worn by Karishma Kapoor was designed by the Baum und Pferdgarten boutique. On the other hand, you will easily get similar dresses from around Rs.700 to Rs.1500. Point: You can style long leather boots with such a dress. Also, you can choose high ponytail hairstyles for your hair. Plain dress On the other hand, if you are looking for a plain dress with a western look, then this type of dress will suit you perfectly. Let us tell you that you will easily get a similar dress for around Rs.500 to Rs.1000. Point: To give an elegant look to such a dress, you can wear a choker with a silver chain around your neck. Also, you can choose an open and wavy hairstyle for your hair. DISCLAIMER Your skin and your body are as different as you are. We strive to bring you correct, safe and expert-verified information through our articles and social media handles, but you should still consult your doctor before trying any home remedy, hack or fitness tip .



