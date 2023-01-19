Rapper TI and singer Tiny’s lawsuit against toymaker Chatsworth goes to trial in Santa Ana – Daily Bulletin





Rapper TI and his wife, singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris, are facing off against a Chatsworth toymaker in a federal civil lawsuit that began in a Santa Ana courtroom on Wednesday, Jan. 18, over more than two dozens of dolls the couple says were based on the stolen likeness of their daughter and her two partners in a musical band. TI and Tiny are looking to get paid by the famous toymaker MGA Entertainment for company dollsLOL Surprise! OMG” which the couple claim incorrectly used the likeness of the OMG Girls, a former rap group that included Tiny’s daughter and two of her friends. A lawyer representing MGA hit back at the couple in opening statements – describing the lawsuit as a ‘shakedown’ and the OMG Girls as a financially-struggling group whose members actually borrowed their style from the toymaker’s previous line of dolls in the popular Bratz franchise. Jurors repeatedly saw photos comparing the dolls and members of OMG Girls, who shared a fashion aesthetic that emphasized hair, makeup and brightly colored clothing. The OMG Girls were formed in 2009 with the help of Tiny and have made regular appearances on the reality show. “TI & Tiny: The Bustle of the Family” on VH1. Along with Zonnique Pullins – Tiny’s daughter and T.I.’s daughter-in-law – the group also included Reginae Carter – rapper Lil’ Wayne’s daughter – and sisters Lourdes and Bahja Rodriguez. David Scheper, one of the attorneys representing TI and Tiny, told jurors that the OMG Girls’ colorful hair and clothing, which often included tutu outfits and flowing shirts, and the chemistry between the members was key. of the group. “That mark was so big it got good enough to be stolen,” Scheper said. Several years after the band ceased recording and performing, in 2015 Scheper alleged that MGA Entertainment began releasing dolls based on the band’s imagery. The lawsuit focuses on 31 specific dolls, the attorney added. Jennifer Keller, one of the attorneys representing MGA, adamantly denied that any of the dolls were based on or inspired by the OMG Girls. She said the brightly colored style of OMG Girls not only mirrored previous Bratz dolls, but also other pop stars of the time, including Katy Perry, TLC, Lady Gaga and Avril Lavigne. “This case is about greed – it’s a shakedown,” Keller told jurors. “They were trend followers, not trend setters.” Keller said the dolls named in the lawsuit were meant to be “older sisters” based on “younger” dolls that had already been released. The attorney posted so-called vision boards made up of collages of numerous photographs of people that toy designers used as inspiration for specific dolls, none of which included photos of the OMG Girls. It’s unclear whether jurors will hear about TI and Tiny’s past legal troubles. In 2001, Los Angeles prosecutors announced they would not pursue criminal charges against the couple over sexual assault allegations due to an expired statute of limitations. A federal gun conviction in 2009 led to TI – whose real name is Clifford Harris – spending a year in prison.

