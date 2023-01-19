“Traffic” returns to National Geographic | Culture & Leisure

Money, guns and indifference feature prominently in the series Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller (8 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14), now entering its third season.
Over 10 episodes, the investigative journalist will take viewers to dangerous corners of the world, where criminals make their fortunes in shadowy black markets.
In tonight’s season opener, van Zeller explores the illicit trade in human organs, a gruesome underground economy said to be worth more than $1.5 billion. Shady brokers facilitate a tourist trade that connects buyers from rich countries with sellers from the most desperately poor corners of the globe, eager to part with a kidney to ease their plight.
Next week’s episode (January 25) enters the confusing world of producing and selling LSD. Many have embraced micro-dosing as a reputable treatment for human illnesses, but the synthetic hallucinogen remains illegal, creating a lucrative black market for chemists able to concoct it.
Other episodes explore the trade in untraceable ghost weapons (February 1), black market oil sales that fund terrorist organizations (February 8), MDMA (February 15), and black market babies (February 22) . The season ends March 22 with a look at illegal fight clubs.
Each of these dark half-worlds could be the setting for a big-screen thriller or at least an episode of a CBS procedural.
The History Channel continues its flight from the subject of history and into a comfort zone for older men who cannot be bothered by the troubling aspects of examining the past.
Today’s example is the start of Dirty Old Cars (9 p.m., TV-PG). The show revolves around finding or buying vintage cars without major mechanical issues that only require a good bath and some cosmetic work to resell or return. Sounds fun, but nothing to do with the story.
Let’s face it, history has always been a burden for some. James Joyces’ famous character, Stephen Dedalus, observed history as a nightmare from which I am trying to wake up. Before clouding his reputation with wild conspiracy theories and questionable acts, automotive pioneer Henry Ford dismissed the practicality of studying the past at all. The story, he said, is more or less rubbish. He said before opening his own museum, the Greenfield Village in Dearborn, Michigan, a site dedicated to preserving the memory (and myths) of rural, small-town America.
History Channels’ departure from its titular subject preceded the political move to literally ban the study of certain troubling topics.
So you can see why the corporate snowflakes that run the History Channel might want to narrow down the story to Dirty Old Cars. Let’s just rename History Channel as Guy Channel and be done with it.
Of course, there are different ways to explore and explain the story. WildHeart on Nature (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) looks back at five centuries of Scottish history, as evidenced by a 500-year-old Scots pine that has stood in the highlands since the time of Mary, Queen of Scots (1542-1587).
The Roku Channel continues its expansion into original streaming programming with The Cupcake Guys, following three former NFL players who team up to open a candy store.
TONIGHT OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
A patient’s seizures defy diagnosis on Chicago Med (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
RuPaul hosts the crossword-inspired game show Lingo (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
A doomsday prepper must be rescued on Chicago Fire (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
A former contestant and diesel mechanic returns to Tough as Nails (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) to preside over a series of car maintenance challenges.
A jail call proves instructive on Chicago PD (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Settle details for Big Sky’s season finale (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
A sick pro racer (Clifton Collins Jr.) championship finale is complicated when a challenger claims to be his son in the 2021 drama Jockey (8:50 p.m., StarzEncore).
Drew Carey hosts The Price Is Right at Night (7 p.m., CBS)… Name That Tune (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) … Darlene and Ben Bicker on The Conners (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … Beverly’s Not-So-Secret Admirer on The Goldbergs (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) … Crowdfunding of an excursion on Abbott Elementary (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG)… A natural disaster strikes the season finale of Home Economics (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Jimmy Fallon hosts Yara Shahidi and SG Lewis on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC)…George Lopez and Sadie Sink visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC).
Okay, that was weird. The least anticipated story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/deception plot to obtain their respective daughters. in elite universities.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all parties must have their say, or one day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It implies an overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything less was unthinkable.
Television plays a significant role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every character hails from the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not so long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about barely credentialed young lawyers from anonymous institutions who took on impossible cases against big corporations and ultimately won. And I got the girl, to boot.
Thus, the neurotic obsession of our present age with elitism and inequality is hardly entrenched.
If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are still essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedy. Looking at Gilligans Island, we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and took pity on the millionaire and his wife.
CNN debuts the four-hour documentary Tricky Dick (8 p.m., Sunday), chronicling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned decades from the dawn of the Cold War through the Clinton years.
An anxious new mother joins a solidarity and support group, only to find he has darker plans on his agenda in 2019’s clash Mommy Group Murder (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
A former kidnapper returns to form on Ransom (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Program on 60 Minutes (6 p.m., CBS): the employees of the embassies in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of neglected small towns in America; a visit to Monaco.
The duels begin on World of Dance (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Auditions continue on American Idol (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Lex Luthor is free on Supergirl (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on American Gods (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
After discovering her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old girl becomes a little bully in 2019’s clash Mommys Little Princess (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
A Secret Room Holds Dangers on Charmed (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Hidden secrets revealed on The Walking Dead (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
A new trial continues on The Case Against Adnan Syed (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Ax is determined to destroy Taylor in the fourth-season premiere of Billions (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on Now Apocalypse (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Unsung (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.
Peaceful openings on Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
The tension mounts on Good Girls (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Mos’ past comes to light on Black Monday (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of Leprechaun movies, from Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (Saturday 4 p.m., TV-14) to Leprechaun 2 (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, dumping Technicolor blarney from director John Fords 1952 romance The Quiet Man (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).
Dateline (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … NBA Countdown (7 p.m., ABC) … Kids Are Fine on MasterChef (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … 48 Hours (9 p.m., CBS) … A vintage portion of Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A visit from an old friend inspires Miles in God Friended Me (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Homer can’t leave Barth’s virtual kingdom in The Simpsons (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). .. Empathy for All Things on Bobs Burgers (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A walk down the aisle on NCIS: Los Angeles (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… On two episodes of Family Guy (Fox, TV-14), Megs Winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m. , r)…Aches on Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).