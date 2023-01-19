Enter Suniel Shetty’s Khandala House: Athiya-KL Rahul’s Wedding Venue | Bollywood

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding is said to be on January 23, 2023 and will last for three days from January 21. The pre-wedding festivities would take place at Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty’s farm in Khandala. KL Rahul’s house in Mumbai is already decorated for the festivities as the latest paparazzi videos showed bright decorations outside the building. Ahead of Athiya’s wedding to the cricketer, take a peek inside Suniel’s spacious Khandala farmhouse, Jahaan, which is said to be the venue for the upcoming wedding. Read also : Ahead of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s wedding, preparations begin at his Mumbai home. Watch

In a 2022 episode of YouTube show Where the Heart Is, Suniel Shetty opened the doors to his impressive Khandala family home built on top of a hill. The massive farmhouse is located in the middle of nature and offers panoramic views, extensive gardens, stone sculptures, calming interiors, a swimming pool and much more.

Suniel Shetty’s house in Khandala has a large lawn.

Suniel’s Khandala Farmhouse has a Zen vibe, with an almost life-size Buddha installation seated in one of the gardens. There is another Buddha statue near the stunning infinity pool, which is surrounded by greenery. There are also tons of outdoor seating areas with red brickwork and quaint patios, making it a perfect place to relax and take pictures.

The house comes with tons of outdoor seating areas.

The house also includes a huge living room, not to mention a multimedia room, and several eating places scattered throughout the space. The house has a warm wooden floor with white and brown furniture and furnishings. Decorative elements such as rustic artwork, statues, paintings, other collectibles, and oversized indoor plants bring the entire space to life.

Decorative elements such as a piece of rustic art, statues, paintings are appearing throughout the house.

Another highlight of the house is a spacious indoor-outdoor room, which offers a dreamy seating area, perfect for enjoying stunning views of the hills. What’s more, the ceiling even opens to give a glimpse of Khandala’s hazy sky. It has parquet floors and white sofas worthy of a living room juxtaposed with dark glass windows. Giant lamps, plants, cushions of all sizes are also appearing, much like the other spotlights in the house.