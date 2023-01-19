Entertainment
Enter Suniel Shetty’s Khandala House: Athiya-KL Rahul’s Wedding Venue | Bollywood
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding is said to be on January 23, 2023 and will last for three days from January 21. The pre-wedding festivities would take place at Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty’s farm in Khandala. KL Rahul’s house in Mumbai is already decorated for the festivities as the latest paparazzi videos showed bright decorations outside the building. Ahead of Athiya’s wedding to the cricketer, take a peek inside Suniel’s spacious Khandala farmhouse, Jahaan, which is said to be the venue for the upcoming wedding. Read also : Ahead of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s wedding, preparations begin at his Mumbai home. Watch
In a 2022 episode of YouTube show Where the Heart Is, Suniel Shetty opened the doors to his impressive Khandala family home built on top of a hill. The massive farmhouse is located in the middle of nature and offers panoramic views, extensive gardens, stone sculptures, calming interiors, a swimming pool and much more.
Suniel’s Khandala Farmhouse has a Zen vibe, with an almost life-size Buddha installation seated in one of the gardens. There is another Buddha statue near the stunning infinity pool, which is surrounded by greenery. There are also tons of outdoor seating areas with red brickwork and quaint patios, making it a perfect place to relax and take pictures.
The house also includes a huge living room, not to mention a multimedia room, and several eating places scattered throughout the space. The house has a warm wooden floor with white and brown furniture and furnishings. Decorative elements such as rustic artwork, statues, paintings, other collectibles, and oversized indoor plants bring the entire space to life.
Another highlight of the house is a spacious indoor-outdoor room, which offers a dreamy seating area, perfect for enjoying stunning views of the hills. What’s more, the ceiling even opens to give a glimpse of Khandala’s hazy sky. It has parquet floors and white sofas worthy of a living room juxtaposed with dark glass windows. Giant lamps, plants, cushions of all sizes are also appearing, much like the other spotlights in the house.
Trending topics to follow
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/step-inside-suniel-shetty-s-lavish-khandala-farmhouse-athiya-shetty-and-kl-rahul-s-wedding-venue-see-pics-101674029980927.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Enter Suniel Shetty’s Khandala House: Athiya-KL Rahul’s Wedding Venue | Bollywood
- Buffalos go to the Air Force
- Your Thursday Conference – The New York Times
- Google Pay’s Chinese New Year social game Huat Pals is back for the third year in a row
- bitch | Princess Kate wore a Gabriela Hearst pumpkin dress while visiting kindergarten
- Vancouver police investigate shooting in Granville entertainment district
- Stock Market Highlights: Nifty above all major EMAs. What traders should do on Thursday
- Stop rushing to court Prime Minister and start talks
- Actor Julian Sands disappeared while hiking near Mount Baldy
- Scotland’s Gender Recognition Bill Suspended by Britain: What You Need to Know
- WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament-Xinhua
- Bill Gates reveals technological innovations he thinks are the ‘big things’ of the future