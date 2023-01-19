At Live Arts, ‘The River’ is ‘poetic in a good way’





During his days directing Virginia Theater Festival productions during scorching Charlottesville summers, Robert Chapel often led big casts in musicals with splashy numbers, crowd-pleasing choreography, and all-conquering love. His latest project explores a story between boy and girl on a much more personal and mystical scale. Chapel is directing the Virginia premiere of Jez Butterworths The River, which runs through February 11 in the more intimate space of Live Arts’ Founders Theater. The Friday opening night performance is already sold out, but there are still seats available for the Thursday preview. In the haunting piece from the creator of The Ferryman and Jerusalem, one thing is clear: a man has invited a woman to a secluded cabin on a cliff above his lifelong fishing spot. After that, little is evident except that the woman abruptly disappears. If you like mysteries and relish a bit of a sense of the weird, The River might be the thought-provoking spectacle you’ve been looking for, even if it’s easier to experience than explain. People also read… It’s kind of like watching an episode of The Twilight Zone, Chapel said. I jumped on it when [Live Arts artistic director] Susanna [E. Evans] offered it to me. It’s a different challenge. It’s a very poetic poetic show in a good way. People don’t know what’s going on, because it’s a memory game. The cast includes Steve Tharp as The Man, Christina Ball as The Woman, and Caitlin Reinhard as The Other Woman. Chapel said the cast developed a great collaborative process and maintained open and strong communication. Directing this kind of play requires giving your actors lots of freedom to try different things and not being afraid to make suggestions, Chapel said. The creative team includes Linda Zuby as production manager, Tom Bloom as set designer, Steven Spera as lighting designer, John Holdren as sound designer, Tricia Emlet as costume designer, Miriam Halpern as as an associate prop, Tovah Close as a dialect coach, Carter Walker as an assistant stage manager and Laura Rikard as an intimacy advisor. Chapel has enjoyed teaming up again with several long-time Virginia Theater Festival colleagues, including Bloom, Emlet, Halpern and Spera, and is enjoying working with Holdren for the first time. Together they create a two-room atmosphere in which the mystery can unfold. Tom designed an impeccable ensemble of a cabin in the English woods, Chapel said. You only see the floor and one end of the room. Tricia never fails me; Neither did Steve. The thrill of seeing all the creative elements come together is no mystery. Many people don’t like technical repetitions. I like the technical repetitions. It’s exciting, Chapel said. Then the magic thing really happens when the audience is there. It’s the enlightening time and the scary time. He also likes to embark on this adventure with the Live Arts team. Live Arts wants to make you think. They want more than pure entertainment, Chapel said. Susan Evans is really dedicated to it. It is a very mature and sophisticated community theater. The river runs for 80 minutes and has no intermission. Keep in mind that this show contains sexual language and real fish will be cooked on stage. An opening reception follows Friday’s sold-out performance. And if you’d like to speak with cast members and other viewers about what you saw, consider attending the February 2 performance, which will be followed by a post-show audience discussion. Tickets are $27; students and seniors pay $22. The Thursday preview is free. Several performances in addition to opening night have sold out, so check your calendar soon and make those reservations. Tickets are available in person at the box office, online at livearts.org/tix or by phone at (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123. Stay up to date with what’s going on Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

