‘Don’t be hard on Bollywood,’ Modi reportedly tells BJP executive





Amid ongoing #BoycottBollywood trends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked his party staff not to make unnecessary comments about Bollywood. Speaking on the second day of the Bhartiya Janata Party’s national executive meeting, Prime Minister Modi told his party workers that unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues like Bollywood put the party’s development agenda and the government on hold. national development. #BoycottBollywood has been trending mostly in the northern belt of India for a few months, especially after the untimely death of Sushanth Singh Rajput. The last significant victim of this trend was Amir Khans Laal Singh Chadda and now Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan has faced it with the main allegations being that of hurting Hindu feelings and culture. CBFC has already removed some scenes and cut Deepika’s bikini photos from the song Besharam Rang as Deepika was seen wearing a saffron bikini. As such, many BJP leaders have also commented on issues like these. Madhya Pradesh Interior Minister Narottam Mishra had even threatened to block Pathaan’s release if certain scenes were not rectified. The minister had said the scenes were highly reprehensible and shot with a dirty mindset. Previously, he even threatened to boycott Prabhass Adipurush if Lord Ram was portrayed in a bad light. Now Prime Minister Modis’ statement is a relief for Bollywood as it tries to recover from a bad 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gulte.com/trends/224311/dont-go-harsh-on-bollywood-modi-reportedly-tells-bjp-cadre The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

