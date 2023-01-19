Leslie Jones shares her thoughts on the MLK statue as she hosts the Daily Show | Entertainment News





Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones spear The daily showThe Era guest-starred on Tuesday night (January 17) as she walked into the office to address a number of topics, including her thoughts on that new and very suggestive MLK statue in Boston. The new sculpture of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was unveiled Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of MLK Day, but it quickly drew attention for its somewhat unusual pose. The statue is believed to depict King lovingly embracing his wife, Coretta Scott King. Jones saw a different kind of hug. Has anyone here ever been eaten? Jones asked the studio audience after looking at the photo for a few seconds. I’m serious, she continued, Has anyone here ever participated in snacking, snacking, snacking, snacking. Because they’re celebrating you right now in Boston! she added. Look, I know Dr. King made history, but that’s not how you show it. Before continuing her roasting of the statue, the ghost hunters star turned to a different camera to speak directly to her white viewers. White people, you don’t have to say shit about that statue! she says. You have to sit in the back of the bus for this one. You must honor this statue; he’s a civil rights icon swooping down on his wife. You show great respect! After composing herself, Jones turned back to the main camera and said, OK, Black people, what are we going to do? You know it’s messed up when the Blacks and the Proud Boys hate the same statue. Viewers seemed impressed with Jones’ first night on the job, with many taking to social media to share their praise. It’s the first thing that makes me laugh all day. I haven’t stopped. Damn that’s hilarious tweeted a fanwhile another addedWell it looks like @Lesdoggg absolutely crushed in her @TheDailyShow beginning. Let this woman have her show!!!!! wrote another viewer. I was nervous to follow my man @Trevornoah oh man but they kill it, said a fan. Jones is one of many guest stars who will host The daily show over the next few weeks Trevor Noahthe exit. Noah said his final goodbyes to the late-night show in December as he focused on stand-up comedy and travel. Other upcoming guest hosts include Chelsea manager and Roy Wood Jr.. The daily showWeeknights, 11/10c, Comedy Central More titles:

