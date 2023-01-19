5 Bollywood divas who took the big screen by storm with their action





Fresh off of her subtle but unforgettable cameos in brahmastra and his sizzling appearance in the music video for “Current Laga Re” in the film CircusDeepika Padukone is back with a leading role in her next film Pathane, bringing a new level of intensity to the screen. She leaves the audience in awe with her awesome stunts and jaw-dropping action scenes in the trailer, which makes us all excited. While Bollywood actresses are known for their beauty and grace, here are five who have blown us away with their action sequences over the years:

Priyanka Chopra There is no denying that Priyanka Chopra is one of Bollywood’s most talented actresses. She is able to effortlessly switch between genres, nailing every role she plays. She performed impressive action sequences in several of her films, like Drone, put on, Gift 2, Jai Gangaajaland Mary come. Her dialogue delivery coupled with intense company makes her one of the most badass actresses in Bollywood! Kangana Ranaut Bollywood Manikarnika Kangana Ranaut is known for her versatility as an actress. She’s played a wide range of action-packed roles, from a genetic mutant to Krish 3 play a bold and cheeky character who is a crack Rani Revolver. His latest adventure in said genre was playing the ruthless agent Agni in Dhaakad.

Aishwarya Rai Aishwarya Rai is next on our list, and for good reason! This Bollywood beauty is not only gorgeous but also daring when it comes to her movie roles. His action films include Khakee, Doom 2and Jodha Akbar, to name a few. Without a doubt, she knows how to drive us crazy with her fighting moves, her eyes being the most expressive! Shilpa Shetty Shilpa Shetty, the athletic queen of Bollywood, has a fit and toned body that is perfect for action-packed roles. She has starred in many action films throughout her career, including Baazigar, Aakrochand So. And after a long break from acting, we’re not all thrilled to see her return to the screen with Rohit Shetty’s web series, Indian font? Katrina Kaif Known for her roles in romantic and action films, Katrina has become the go-to action heroine, bringing charm and charisma to the characters she plays. After appearing in films such as Tiger Ek Tha, bang bangand Ghost, she cemented her place as a leading woman in the action genre. We can’t wait to see Zoya back in tiger 3 already. Isn’t it reasonable to conclude that there is always more to Bollywood actresses than their pretty faces? They can also pack a punch, which they always do virtually thanks to their outstanding performance and impactful screen presence.

