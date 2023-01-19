Actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker in California DW 1/19/2023





British-born movie actor Julian Sands has been missing in the mountains of southern California for five days, local authorities said. Sands, known for his work in films such as “The Medallion,” “A Room With a View” and “Warlock,” has hiked in the San Gabriel Mountains, local outlet KABC-TV, and The variety reported. Sands’ wife first reported him missing on the evening of January 13. What do we know about Sands’ disappearance? A spokesperson for the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department told KABC-TV, “My understanding is that he left for a hike that day and when he didn’t return, his family reported him missing. A ground search for the 65-year-old actor began immediately, but was called off after 24 hours due to increased avalanche risk, as well as poor trail conditions. Periodic searches by helicopters and planes continued, according to The variety. Authorities will likely resume a ground search once conditions improve. Where did Sands disappear to? The Baldy Bowl in the San Gabriel Mountains, about 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles, is a popular spot for skiers and hikers. On Thursday, the local sheriff’s department had issued a warning that harsh winter conditions after weeks of torrential storms had made the area dangerous. The sheriff’s office said its search team has been deployed on 14 different rescue missions to the area for missing hikers over the past four weeks. Julian Sands is known for his work in films such as the “Warlock” series. Image: EntertainmentPictures/IMAGO Sands has played a variety of roles, including a disgruntled ballet teacher in the Netflix-produced film “Yeh Ballet,” 1998’s “The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “The Persian Connection,” “All Things to All Men” and “A Vampire’s Tale”. Hikers missing after glacier collapse To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video mk/ar (Reuters, AP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/actor-julian-sands-identified-as-missing-hiker-in-california/a-64445230 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos