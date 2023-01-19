ATP stages Broadway entertainment season







Alpine Theater Project is pulling out all the stops to bring back an entertainment-packed Broadway season to Whitefish. Seeking to make audiences laugh, cry and cheer, the 2023 season features Broadway classics, talented kids on stage and stellar musical performances. Here’s a look at what’s on the bill for upcoming seasons: 10-11 Feb. : In the Mood: An Evening of Big Band Swing at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center Step back in time this Valentine’s Day weekend with our tribute to the Big Band era. The Great American Songbook will be in full swing with Glenn Miller hits, the Gershwins, and more complete with a full Big Band and Broadway singers. April 28-30: Les Misérables – ATP Kids at Whitefish Performing Arts Center Performed by high school students, Les Misrables is the world’s longest running musical, a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo’s novel and featuring the one of the most memorable scores of all time. Epic, grand and uplifting, Les Misrables contains an emotional crush that has thrilled audiences around the world. July 6 – July 15: Million Dollar Quartet at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center The Tony Award-nominated musical is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions of all time. Bringing that legendary December night to life with a compelling story of broken promises, secrets, betrayals and celebrations both poignant and fun, the performance brings the era to life with the hit sensation with an incredible rock score n roll, gospel, rhythm, and blues and country hits, performed live on stage by world-class actors and musicians. July 31-August. 2: ATP Kids! Whitefish Performing Arts Center Summer Camp Forty-five young talents come together with 10 Broadway professionals to create an incredible concert. Sept. 1-Sept. 3: Gypsy at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center A jewel of Broadway’s golden age, Gypsy boasts an unrivaled score, a brilliantly crafted book, and one of the greatest lead roles ever to perform on Broadway. This show, in concert form, has an all-star cast led by ATP Artistic Director Betsi Morrison playing Mama Rose. October 21-22: Cats – ATP Kids at Whitefish Performing Arts Center Cats is one of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history. Cats: Young Actors Edition introduces students to musical sensation in a totally accessible way while capturing the magic of the Broadway record production. The beautiful musical score includes one of musical theater’s most treasured songs, “Memory. Oct. 27-29: Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Mountain Center The cult classic returns to Whitefish as the outrageous 1975 film is combined with a live musical performance on stage. December 1-3: Yuletide Affair Kids 2 at the Mountain Center ATP’s most popular offering in 20 years has turned into an equally spectacular ATP KIDS show. Bring the whole family for Santa Claus pictures, ornament painting, hot chocolate and an amazing show. December 20-22: Yuletide Affair 20 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center The 20th anniversary installment of the ever-popular mix of holiday comfort music and irreverent satire. Tickets can be purchased by calling the ATP box office at 406-862-7649 or through the ATP website, atpwhitefish.org.

