3 All-Time Classic Bollywood Fashion Moments





Bollywood has been a real mirror in the fashion world. They really are like a pair of best friends forever who think and start dressing like…

The world of fashion and cinema have always been best friends. They certainly go together in that one cannot work without the other. Whether it’s a romantic comedy, period drama, musical or even a powerful action film, aesthetic costumes and unique ensembles have been the go-to props for filmmakers. of Bollywood to make their characters iconic. We met Bollywood protagonists defining the fashion scene of their time. Whether it’s the iconic lehengas of Madhuri Dixits in Hum Aapke Hain Koun or Deepika Padukones, the easy kohl-laden kurta-clad look like Piku or Kareena Kapoors full of K3G Poo punch. These are all career-defining characters that worked like magic for these beauties. The adaptation of these avatars into movies also paved the way for many fashion trends in the years to come. While a slew of fashion hits and flops came and went, these 3 looks set fashion trends and have certainly remained classic pieces inspiring millions. Don’t Miss: Designer Dhruv Kapoor Adds Indian Magic to Milan Fashion Week 2023 Madhuris Pretty Purple Saree & Backless Blouse Ft. Hum Aapke Hain Koun Madhuri Dixit is basically the OG Bollywood heroine and dance diva. The actor has been a constant presence in Indian cinema through the ages. Her standout looks from the movies, Hum Aapke Hain Koun made headlines in the 90s and still look always on point. Her purple embellished saree with backless blouse in the song Didi Tera Dewar Deewana is a true vintage treasure of Bollywood wardrobe. Kareena’s iconic Sharara Fit. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham K3G’s Kareens Poo is something Bollywood and we can never get over. The sight of our dear Bebo dancing to the tunes of Bole Chudiyan has cult status and will forever be every Indian girl’s dream to recreate. Don’t Miss: Esha Guptas Midnight Blue OOTD Gives Us Major Fashion Inspiration Deepikas Kurta Clad Girl Next Door Look Ft. Piku Deepika has a million glamorous looks that defined her image in B-Town right from her debut where she looked like a million bucks. But what became the real love for us was the OG Bengali girl-next-door look she sported in the movie Piku. She perfected this simple kurta and palazzo-based OOTD by adding heavy kohl, very desi bindi, indie stole and take-out jhola tote. Did you like this article? Download ElleZindagi App for a smooth experience Disclaimer Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]

