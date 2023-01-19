Proctors, Palace and other theaters form Alive Downtowns! coalition





Proctors Collaborative, Palace Performing Arts Center and Troy Savings Bank Music Hall have joined other historic theaters in upstate New York to form a coalition seeking $20 million in state support . Called Alive Downtowns!, the group is made up of 13 performing arts centers spanning from Jamestown to Poughkeepsie. Venue leaders have been meeting virtually since the pandemic began and beyond securing operational support from New York State, they hope to highlight the public benefits historic theaters have for residents. of State. “When meeting with local legislators and the governor’s office, the response was overwhelmingly positive,” Philip Morris of Proctors Collaborative said in a statement. The coalition is grateful for this response and hopes to reach all elected officials in the state to ensure an annual appropriation that will allow its members [to] continue to be part of growing upstate downtowns ensuring accessibility for all citizens for years to come. Coalition members include Bardavon 1896 Opera House (Poughkeepsie), Clemens Center (Elmira), Palace Performing Arts Center (Albany), Proctors Collaborative (Schenectady, Albany, Saratoga), The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts (Jamestown), Rochester Broadway Theater Leagues Auditorium Theater (Rochester), Shea’s Performing Arts Center (Buffalo), The Smith Center for the Arts (Geneva), Stanley Theater (Utica), State Theater of Ithaca, Syracuse Area Landmark Theatre, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall and Ulster Performing Arts Center (Kingston). Together, these facilities serve more than 5 million people each year, including thousands of students. Their overall budgets exceed $100 million and their economic impacts for major upstate downtowns conservatively exceed $350 million, according to a statement from the group. This group of performing arts centers are economic, educational and cultural engines in the upstate. We hope the state can make a modest investment in us that will pay huge dividends,” said Chris Silva, longtime executive director of Bardavon 1896 Opera House. Living town centers! is an affiliate of the Upstate Theater Coalition for a Fairgame, which was formed eight years ago in response to the establishment of casinos in the eastern and southern parts of the state. For more information, visit afairgame.net. GAZETTE COVER Make sure you have access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscription page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Email Newsletter, Entertainment, Life & Arts

