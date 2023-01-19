“B’Town is much more democratic…”





Gulshan Devaiah who rose to fame after his performance in movies like Hunterrr, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and others is now becoming a known face in OTT platforms. Being a Bollywood actor and doing a good job but having no internal connection, Gulshan was very proud of his career. However, speaking of nepotism in a recent media interaction, the actor leaned into Southern industry players and got into the Bollywood vs. Southern debate. The Badhai Do actor is currently neck deep promoting his upcoming web series Dahaad, and in one such media chat he opened up about how he thinks Bollywood is more democratic than the southern film industry. Scroll below to get the scoop. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gulshan Devaiah entered into the South vs. Bollywood debate while talking about nepotism and shared that in the South, most stars come from big and famous families whereas in Bollywood, actors from outside industry also find work. You can hear him say: If you look at the industry in the South, it’s making such waves. You can name all the actors who are really popular and they all come from families. Everyone has their third and fourth generation of work. Gulshan Devaiah further revealed while talking about Bollywood, “But the Hindi film industry is made up of much more democratic people like me, Vijay Varma, Soham (Shah), Mrunal Thakur, we all work and we do well and we live. On the work side, Gulshan Devaiah’s web series Dahaad (directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Zoya Akhtar) became India’s first web show to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in February 2023. The series also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma in key roles. What do you think of Gulshan’s opinion on the South versus Bollywood nepotism debate? Let us know in the comments! Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates! Must Read: Kantaras Rishab Shetty Breaks Silence on Rashmika Mandanna’s Banning Comments on Ungrateful Attitude Says Bahut Saare Artists Ko Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/gulshan-devaiah-enters-south-vs-bollywood-debate-slams-nepotism-there-btown-is-far-more-democratic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos