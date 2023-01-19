Man accused of using sledgehammer to kill co-worker in Hollywood

Man accused of using sledgehammer to kill co-worker in Hollywood

FORT LAUDERDALE – Hollywood police have made an arrest in the murder of a man Wednesday morning inside the Wartsila North America building.

Police said they responded to the scene around 6:45 a.m., where they found a dead man inside the building at 2900 SW 42nd Street. It is a Finland-based marine and energy technology company with Hollywood offices located just west of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

“Officers received a radio call of a suspicious incident. When officers arrived at the scene, they observed the deceased body of a male inside this location,” the spokesperson said. police, Christian Lata.

Police say Bryan Menocal, 31, has been arrested and faces a charge of premeditated murder.

Investigators say Menocal used a hammer to take the life of another man.

According to detectives, it involved two people who worked together.

Menocal left the building and was later taken into custody in Deerfield Beach, according to police.

As we saw in Chopper 4, a police homicide unit was focused on a shipping area on the side of the building.

CBS4 spoke with an official from Wartsila North America. He said he had no comment on the matter.

The business closed for the day while police investigate.