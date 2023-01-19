Pakistan and Bollywood: a broken link | arts and culture

Bollywood, India’s Hindi-language cinema, has millions of ardent fans across the globe. Among them are the Pakistanis. People like me.

Now this love story is spoiling.

Unlike many other Pakistanis, my interest in Bollywood developed much later in life. I was already in my late twenties when I took the time to watch a full Bollywood movie. I first looked to Bollywood for the melodies of the Indian playback masters of yesteryear, such as the greats Kishore Kumar, Mohammad Rafi and Mukesh.

This morphed into an interest in old Bollywood films from the golden and classic era of the industry, covering a period from the late 1940s to the 80s. regular weekend night.

This Bollywood was a melting pot of gripping stories and even better actors. Awaara (1951) carried socialist themes and became very popular in China and the former Soviet Union as well. The 1960s and 1970s had fashionable films such as the iconic Mughal-e-Azam and Ganga Jumna. Films such as Kaala Pathar, Zanjeer and Deewar had superstar Amitabh Bachchan in his genre-defining angry young man character, providing poignant commentary on the disillusionment within Indian society with corruption and inequality. Values ​​and not wealth were the virtues to aspire to. Then there was Mandi, who tackled themes of prostitution, delivering biting political satire.

Over the years, Bollywood films have become more extravagant, relying on glitz and glamour, exotic foreign locations and explosive dance numbers. Stories about middle working class issues are rare.

But with the rise of the current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), I noticed another more sinister shift in the narrative to the right.

Coming from an industry that celebrated religious tolerance in films such as the cult classic Amar Akbar Anthony where the three heroes are Hindus, Muslims and Christians, Bollywood is now too often the mouthpiece of the BJP and its idea of India. The secular ideals of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, are dead. The story is simple India is Hindu, and the other religions are foreign and responsible for the ravages suffered by the motherland.

This view of India is reflected in society and in Bollywood.

Filmmakers who do not buy into the narrative of this muscular, ultra-nationalist Hindu India face fierce criticism from the BJP’s support base. Actors Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan raised concerns about growing intolerance in India in 2015. Since then there have been regular calls for their films to be boycotted.

Muslim characters are either non-existent in Bollywood films or used to stir up community stereotypes as villains or Pakistani sympathizers.

Meanwhile, many Bollywood personalities have become enthusiastic cheerleaders for this toxicity. There are exaggerated supporters of the BJP government, like Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar. Actor Vivek Oberoi released a thinly veiled promotional film about Modi’s life in 2019 to coincide with that year’s general election.

Others lined up for selfies and hugs with Modi. Even the Khans who have long dominated Bollywood Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh have remained largely silent lately. They’ve probably learned their lesson: talking has consequences.

At the same time, Pakistani actors and actresses were effectively banned from the industry. Raees in 2017, starring Mahira Khan opposite Shah Rukh, was the last major Bollywood film to feature a Pakistani. Meanwhile, Pakistani films face hurdles in getting released in India. The Legend of Maula Jutt, already considered one of the greatest films in Pakistani history, was due to be released on December 30, 2022 in India, only for it to be postponed indefinitely.

There are also subtle language shifts that are noticeable in Bollywood. The opening titles of previous generations of films regularly contained text in Hindi, English and Urdu. The dialogues and lyrics contained a significant dose of Urdu, a popular language in all religions of North India. This has now shifted to limited, if any, use of Urdu in Bollywood, and a much greater focus on Hindi. This shift began before Modi came to power, but the BJP’s portrayal of Urdu speakers as anti-Indian and pro-Pakistani has made it difficult to revive a language that was crucial to Bollywood during its revolutionary decades.

As someone who has enjoyed Bollywood over the years, its current state as a propaganda tool makes for painful viewing. Of course, there are exceptions. Shoojit Sircars Piku, for example, featuring Deepika Padukone, Bachchan and the late Irrfan Khan, is Bollywood at its best in progressive thinking with an everyday theme people can relate to. The 2015 comedy revolves around a cantankerous old man, played by Bachchan, and his relationship with his daughter and others, and is told through a fun road trip.

Then there’s 2022’s Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Gangubai Kathiawadi, a detective biography of epic proportions that did well across borders.

But for the most part, Pakistanis like me who idolized Indian movie stars now feel their relationship with this once brilliant industry is fractured. The love and adulation enjoyed by Bollywood celebrities in Pakistan was almost similar to the craze of their fandom in India. This is no longer the case, unfortunately.

In 2008, the star-studded Firaaq was released, based on people’s lives after the bloody riots in Gujarat in 2002, when Modi was the chief minister of the state. Questions about Modis’ role in the killings even led to an entry ban imposed on him by the United States until he became prime minister.

It is impossible to imagine Indian film censors allowing the release of such a film today.

Meanwhile, films such as Kashmir Files that inflame Islamophobia receive official government support.

Pakistan’s film industry went through a long period of decline before its recent revival. This is one of the reasons why the connection that Pakistanis felt with Bollywood was so strong, that too, over several generations.

For decades, political differences didn’t matter to Pakistanis when watching a Bollywood movie. There was a healthy warmth. From language to culture, Bollywood has never felt foreign. Even the almost permanent wars and tensions between India and Pakistan have not changed anything. Unfortunately, the rise of Modi and the BJP may have gone beyond repair.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.