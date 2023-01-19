Actor Julian Sands disappeared after hiking Mount Baldy in California

VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 3: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced) Julian Sands attends the photo call for ‘The Painted Bird’ during the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)

Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Getty

Julian Sands has disappeared after climbing Southern California’s murderous Mount Baldy.

Authorities are currently looking Ocean’s Thirteen actor, 65, after his family reported him missing on Friday, PEOPLE confirms.

“At approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 13, a hiker was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area,” Corporal Nathan Campos of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told PEOPLE.

“A search party was dispatched, but due to weather conditions it was withdrawn on Saturday. Helicopters and drones will be there to continue the search, weather permitting.”

The English actor, who starred in numerous films throughout the 1980s, such as warlock and Leaving Las Vegas, currently lives in North Hollywood, through ABC 7.

Representatives for Sands did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The department is also looking for another man, Bob Gregory, of Hawthorne, who has been missing since Monday, according to ABC 7. He was hiking in the nearby Crystal Lake area in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The search for the men comes as the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning to hikers in the area amid extreme weather conditions.

ALTADENA, CA – FEBRUARY 18: Snow-capped Mount Baldy is visible from Mount Disappointment Road in the San Gabriel Mountains. Several peaks can be hiked from Eaton Saddle, but currently the Mt. Wilson Red Box Road entrance is closed to vehicular traffic, requiring a 2.3 mile hike to the saddle trailhead . Alternatively, Mt. Disappointment Road and Bill Reily Trail can be used for hiking. Photographed Thursday, February 18, 2021 in Altadena, California. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty

“For the past four weeks, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) teams have responded to 14 rescue missions on and around Mount Baldy,” police said in a news release via Facebook on Wednesday.

“These rescue missions have been for hikers who are lost, stranded and/or injured. Unfortunately in the past 4 weeks two hikers have not survived after falling and getting injured,” he added. .

Police reiterated that the weather in the mountain is “inclement and extremely dangerous” amid high winds and recent severe storms across the state.

“The snow has turned to ice making the hike extremely dangerous,” the sheriff’s department said in its post.

The mountain is popular with hikers and is an hour’s drive from downtown Los Angeles.

Sands’ disappearance also comes just days after a woman, Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, known as “the queen of the hike dance”, slipped to his death in the zone.

Before the tragedy, Gonzalez-Landas posted a video on his Facebook documenting his last hiking trip.

Wearing a headlamp and a brightly colored jacket in the dark, Gonzalez-Landas said in the clip, “Time to go! Lots of people today.”

Her daughter Jasmine Rosado describes her as “a beacon of light to everyone who knew her and was always willing to lend a hand,” in a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral.

In 2020, a 52-year-old California hiker remains were found four months after climbing Mount Baldy.

Sreenivas “Sree” Mokkapati was reported missing on December 8 of the same year after being separated from his hiking group.

According to Los Angeles Timesthe mountain was covered in snow at the time of Mokkapati’s disappearance, and nighttime temperatures were near zero.

A team of 126 people set out to find Mokkapati, but their efforts were called off days later when 32-year-old Timothy Staples 9 year veteran of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department fell from the mountain and died, the Mercury News reported at the time.