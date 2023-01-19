Boycott Bollywood and Prime Minister Modi’s Advice to the BJP Bandwagon: A Look at Boycott Trends

While addressing the second day of the BJP’s national executive meeting in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday issued stern remarks to party leaders and workers not to indulge to pointless remarks about irrelevant matters such as movies. Modi added that this puts the party’s development agenda on the backburner.

PM Modi’s warning to the BJP bandwagon

Modi’s warning to the party’s bandwagon against “unnecessary comments on irrelevant topics like movies”, which was received loud and clear, said BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra, who was also one of Shah Rukh’s most vocal critics. Upcoming star Khan-Deepika Padukone Pathane.

Asked about reports that the Prime Minister apparently pointed out that a minister was continuing to comment on films. Mr Mishra said no names were taken. “Every word and every sentence is important to us. That is why all workers have been inspired by them. Our conduct and behavior have been filled with their guidance and energy, and will continue to be filled,” a- he told the media.

Over the past few years, the country has seen a surge in boycott calls against various films, web series and songs by some of the right-wing groups. The most recent being Pathane who was attacked after the release of his song Besharam Rank.

Objecting to the orange bikini worn by Deepika Padukone in the video song, critics argued that the song “hurts religious feelings”. Several petitions were filed in court and in one of them the petitioner requested that a police complaint be filed against the main actors of the film.

That the song reflects a “dirty state of mind”, Narottam Mishra had even called the title “reprehensible”. “Also, the way the colors saffron and green have been used in the costumes is reprehensible. Changes need to be made or else we will be taking a call on whether the film is to be screened in Madhya Pradesh,” said the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh. .

An overview of B’wood’s boycott calls

A number of big-budget films as well as web series have been accused of boycott calls, sometimes on star actors, other times due to the treatment of certain topics and issues.

1. Lal Singh Chadha: Kareena Kapoor star Amir Khan was an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ highly acclaimed Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The 2022 release suffered from boycott calls, poor reviews as well as the cancellation of many first-day shows. The film tackles multiple political issues like the murder of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Operation Blue Star and the demolition of Babri Masjid which rubbed right-wing fanatics in the wrong place. It was later released on Netflix and got a lot of love from OTT audiences.

2. Brahmastra: Ayan Mukherji’s director with an all-star cast was one of the most anticipated and high-profile films of 2022. The big-budget fantasy adventure sparked boycott calls as soon as the trailer for the movie has arrived. A photo showing Ranbir Kapoor apparently entering a temple in his shoes has sparked backlash on social media. Both Ranbir and Alia Bhatt were trolled and reviled for the film. Upon its release, the film became one of the biggest hits of the year.

3. Liger: ‘Boycott Liger’ started trending on social media shortly after the film’s lead star, Vijay Deverakonda, vocally voiced his support for Amir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. A victim of the boycott trend, also starring Ananya Pandey, the film crashed massively at the box office. According to a report by India Today, filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma remarked that Karan Johar’s association with the project also became the main cause for the boycott, other than Deverakonda’s aggressive nature.

4.Raksha Bandhan: Although Akshay Kumar played the lead role, the film flopped at the box office after “Boycott Raksha Bandhan” started trending on social media. Also featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur and others in lead roles, the film has been accused of plagiarism and copying a Pakistani film. Boycott tendencies skyrocketed after film writer Kanika Dhillon’s old tweets surfaced online where she spoke about gau mutra, a hijab ban and communal lynching.

5. Quiver 2: The 1991 box office starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt sequel hit Sadak, Sadak 2 featured Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The trailer for the film dropped in August 2020 on YouTube, soon becoming the second most hated video on the platform. The film was surrounded by the highly controversial nepotism controversy.

6. Vikram Veda: Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, the Hindi remake of a Tamil film of the same name starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathy has suffered boycott calls. The 2022 release has been compared to the original film, while many fans have also urged moviegoers to watch Ponniyin Selvan which was released around the same time.

7. Dobara: The director of Anurag Kashyap with Tapsee Pannu was dedicated to the boycott trend as the duo expressed their displeasure with growing intolerance and government policies, as well as taking on right-wing IT cells. Speaking to India Today for promotions of the film, Taapsee Pannu said, “Please everyone boycott our film, Dobaaraa. I want to be in the same league as Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. I feel left out.” Pannu also added that those who don’t go to watch movies in cinemas are spearheading boycott trends on Twitter.

8. Lipstick under my burka: Released in 2016 with Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma and Vikrant Massey among others in poignant roles, the film explored themes of sexual and social liberation for women. It faced a boycott from the All India Muslim Tehwar Committee who had opposed the portrayal of Muslim women and said the film hurt religious feelings. The committee even called for legal action against the film. Also a pointed commentary on patriarchy, the film was rejected by conservative and right-wing outfits.

9. Padmava: The 2018 Sanjay Leela Bhansali period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor in the lead was embroiled in several controversies before and after its release. The film set has been attacked by religious extremist groups and vandalized during promotions. As the film was a box office hit, BJP Haryana’s chief media coordinator, Suraj Pal Amu, announced a bounty of Rs 10 crore for anyone who beheads Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

10. Shamshera: While Shamshera actor Ranbir Kapoor told the media that the film failed due to insufficient and unsatisfactory content, also starring Vaani Kapoor, the film was accused of hurting Hindu feelings. Boycott Shamshera is also trending on Twitter and other social media platforms to show the villain, played by Dutt sporting a tilak on his forehead. The film has been accused by Hindu groups of allegedly vilifying Hindus.

11. Bonuses: Not just mainstream Hollywood, but web series like Paatal Lok and Leila have also come under attack from social media users for their alleged anti-Hindu rhetoric. Paatal Lok produced by Anushka Sharma and streamed on Amazon Prime has been accused of promoting Hinduphobic sentiments while Twitter users have demanded the series be banned. The crime thriller series was a smash hit, however, with Hathoda Tyagi becoming a household name for viewers of the show.

The Boycott Trend and New Hopes

The hashtag “Boycott Bollywood” started trending in 2020 after actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Soon after, it turned into a political controversy, a debate over nepotism, and a celebrity witch hunt. Vicious social media campaigns around certain films have been carefully orchestrated, spawning thousands of tweets.

News Laundry identified a number of “low-key politicians” who consistently leaked and encouraged boycott calls like VHP’s Sadhvi Prachi, BJP leaders like Sadhvi Pragya, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and Vaishali Poddar, who also engaged with the hashtag. Some “influencers” like Vivek Agnihotri, Anand Ranganathan, Iskcon spokesperson Radharamn Das, businessman Arun Pudur and venture capitalist Asha Motwani were also among those who offered “support to the cause “.

Filmmaker Kallol Mukherjee recounted Outlook that the boycott tendencies have not only caused massive losses to the Hindi film industry, but may also have affected government revenue. “Both the State and the Center benefit from the revenue generated by the films. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks have ignited a beacon of hope for filmmakers and actors who now fear releasing big-budget films on big screens. screen,” Mukherjee said, adding that perhaps the remarks will also change the current boycott trend and the way audiences perceive cinematic freedom.