Beauty brands owned by Bollywood celebrities Ft. Katrina, Priyanka and Sonakshi





Bollywood celebrities are always the talk of the town for one reason or another, but some have made headlines with their adventures in beauty…

Beauty, skincare, lots of grooming and TLC are a very big part of showbiz. These days, celebrities have a whole crew of warriors doing their hair, makeup, taking photos and more. The vanity van life is an OG reality and these celebrities are living it in style. This may have been what prompted them to start their own business in the beauty and skincare industry. The icing on the cake is that these celebrity-owned brands have done pretty well and brought home owners a fortune. The road to entrepreneurship hit the Hollywood entertainment world at the time. Celebrities all over the world have made successful projects and earned lots of dollars and fame. The beauty space is populated with reigning brands from Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and many more. This bug of entrepreneurship also bit Bollywood celebrities as they jumped on this bandwagon later on. I guess we can safely say better late than never. But did the man work wonders when he chose to be a beauty entrepreneur by creating exceptional brands with a bunch of epic products. Big names in Bollywood such as Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha are doing wonders with their beauty brands Kay Beauty, Anomaly and SOEZI respectively. Here’s everything you need to know about these soon-to-be cult brands that are blowing us away with a range of crazy good products. Katrina Kaif Kay Beauty Katrina Kaif was one of the first new generation Bollywood actresses to venture into the beauty industry with her drugstore brand Kay Beauty which follows the mantra, Its Kay to be You. She started in 2019 and never looked back. The brand distributed by e-commerce retailer Nykaa is doing very well and making epic nail polishes, liquid blushes that work as tints, lipsticks, loose shimmer powder and more. Don’t Miss: Designer Dhruv Kapoor Adds Indian Magic to Milan Fashion Week 2023 SOEZI Nails by Sonakshi Sinha The latest comer in the beauty industry is Sonakshi Sinha who launched a hatke nail brand, SOEZI, which is all the rage these days. With nail extensions, acrylic nails, gel polishes and more, and new nail bars popping up in cities, Sonakshi tapped into the bargain and launched their line of press-on nails. which are easy to use and time saving. Don’t Miss: 3 All-Time Classic Bollywood Fashion Moments Priyanka Chopras Anomaly Priyanka Chopra is truly India’s hottest export to Hollywood and is a jack-of-all-trades. Recently, the actor launched his own hair care line with the Anomaly brand, which is promoted as eco-friendly and is also a clean beauty brand that offers vegan and cruelty-free products for your hair. Did you like this article? Download ElleZindagi App for a smooth experience Disclaimer Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]

