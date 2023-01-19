British actor Julian Sands missing while hiking north of Los Angeles

A search is underway to find British actor Julian Sands, who has been missing since last week while hiking in a mountainous area northeast of Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday.

Sands, 65, was reported missing the night of Jan. 13 on Mount Baldy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Sands disappeared in the Baldy Bowl area, the sheriff’s department said, which includes a popular trail to the top of Mount San Antonio.

Crews initially launched a search for Sands but were forced to abandon it Jan. 14 due to avalanche hazard and poor trail conditions, the sheriff’s department said. No other details were provided.

Julian Sands attends ‘The Painted Bird’ photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Matteo Chinellato/NurPhoto/Getty Images



Over the past few weeks, California has been hit hard by a series of deadly thunderstorms – driven by atmospheric rivers – which brought heavy rain and snow, causing mudslides, flooding and millions of dollars in damage across the state. The storms prompted President Biden to issue a disaster declaration over the weekend.

The sheriff’s department said in a statement Wednesday that it will “plan another ground search” for Sands “when the weather improves.”

He also warned hikers to “stay away” from the Mount Baldy area.

“It’s extremely dangerous and even experienced hikers get in trouble,” the sheriff’s department said.

On January 15, Crystal Paula Gonzalez, mother of four, died after sliding more than 500 feet on Mount Baldy. She was described by friends and family as an experienced hiker, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Mount Baldy is located in the San Gabriel Mountains, about 50 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles. It borders Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

Sands has dozens of film and television credits over a five-decade career. They include “A Room with a View”, “Leaving Las Vegas”, “The Killing Fields”, “Oceans Thirteen”, and “24”.

New trends



