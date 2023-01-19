Kartik Aaryan on Aap Ki Adalat: Bollywood actor to make biggest revelations on Rajat Sharma’s show





Image source: INDIA TV Kartik Aaryan in Rajat Sharma’s Iconic Show Aap Ki Adalat Kartik Aaryan on Aap Ki Adalat: Rajat Sharma has brought back India’s most popular interview show, Aap Ki Adalat. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the Editor-in-Chief and Chairman of India TV has once again taken it upon himself to bring popular and influential names across the country to his witness box for a session. poignant questioning. After setting up Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chairman JP Nadda and industrialist Gautam Adani, the iconic show will place Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan in the “witness box”. Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who currently reigns supreme as his generation’s superstar, will face tough questions posed by Rajat Sharma in the third episode of Aap Ki Adalat which is set to air on Saturday, January 21 at 10 p.m. Whether it’s talking about box office success, his professional controversies, talking about his love life or joining the leagues of Indian superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, Kartik will share all this and more. still in an unfiltered session. Audiences will see more of Kartik Aaryan in times to come. More recently, he surprised his fans with a masala action artist, Shehzada. Slated to hit theaters on February 10, the film stars Kriti Sanon in the female lead role. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, it is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo”. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Along with Shehzada, Kartik has scheduled “Satyaprem Ki Katha” for this year and will also be seen in the third installment of “Aashiqui.” He also has Kabir Khan’s untitled project in his kitty. Are you ready to watch Kartik Aaryan in the legendary show that has dominated both popularity and the TRP charts since its inception in 1993? In its 30-year run with over 1100 episodes aired, it has seen over 190 celebrity guests including the President of India, Prime Minister of India, Defense Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Ministers chief of various states and the biggest stars of the film fraternity. Stay tuned for new episodes of Aap Ki Adalat on India TV every Saturday at 10 p.m. Latest entertainment news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/celebrities/kartik-aaryan-on-aap-ki-adalat-bollywood-actor-to-make-biggest-revelations-on-rajat-sharma-show-new-episodes-latest-news-2023-01-19-840452 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos