Julian Sands: the British actor disappeared while hiking in the Californian mountains | Ents & Arts News





British actor Julian Sands has disappeared while hiking in the California mountains. The 65-year-old star of several Oscar-nominated films disappeared last Friday night in Southern California. He was reported missing by his wife when he failed to return home after hiking Mount Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains, which has seen freezing temperatures and poor weather in recent days. Crews had been looking for him since the weekend, but avalanche hazard and trail conditions forced ground crews off the mountain Saturday night. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement, “We continue to search by helicopter and drones as weather permits.” The spokesman added that additional ground searches would be scheduled when the weather improved and conditions were safer for rescue teams. Mr Sands, who grew up in Yorkshire, is known for his roles in Arachnophobia, Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock – as well as his TV appearances on 24, Smallville and Banshee. He has lived in Los Angeles since 2020 and most recently starred as the Chief Medical Officer in the 2021 drama Benediction starring Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi. In 2011 he developed a show with John Malkovich for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and starred in the Oscar-nominated English version of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo with Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara. He appeared alongside Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 James Ivory film A Room with a View. During his four-decade career, he appeared in over 150 movies and TV shows. From 1984 to 1987 he was married to journalist Sarah Sands, who previously edited the Evening Standard’s Today program and BBC Radio 4. They have one son together. Mr Sands also shares two daughters with journalist Evgenia Citkowitz. They married in 1990. He told the Guardian in 2018 that he was obsessed with mountaineering and was more adventurous as he got older. “The truth is that once you’ve been there long enough and you have experience and confidence and independence, there’s a huge letting go of things that are intrusive in your career: ambition, narcissism, jealousy, vanity, insecurity. You can spend a lot of time trying to stay a young actor. It doesn’t allow for emotional maturity. It’s infantilizing,” did he declare. Mount Baldy is a 10,000 foot peak located northeast of Los Angeles in the Angeles National Forest. The sheriff’s department said two people have died while venturing into the area in recent weeks as its search and rescue teams responded to 14 emergency calls. They also urged hikers to “think twice and heed the warnings” following a series of intense winter storms that brought flooding and heavy snowfall to California. Authorities are also believed to be looking for another missing hiker who disappeared in the same area where Mr Sands was last seen.

