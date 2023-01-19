‘I never heard of you’





Jury of one for best judge ATTN: The government, not the state senate, appoints. State Senates advise and consentHochuls JusticeHector LaSalleas next Chief Justice. Our founders did not trust any legislature for such an appointment saying it was because they only wanted politically acceptable candidates. Alexander Hamilton declared such disapproval, saying it stigmatized the rejected individual. They would show all the private and party likes, dislikes, partialities, antipathies, attachments and animosities felt by those who compose the assembly. Senators declaring LaSalle too conservative refute the separation of powers that limits arbitrary excesses of government and enforces the need for an independent judiciary. Our founders were wary of the congregation at such a rendezvous. So: were we guided by Alexander Hamilton or our Deputy Senate Majority Leader Michael Gianaris? When Wolf was just a puppy Enough already with daily, hourly and nightly reports on the art exhibitions of Leonardo DiCaprio and grabbing skinny young models. 1994. New York Oscar Nominees Breakfast. Russian teahouse. I am with this young person for the best support for Whats Eating Gilbert Grape. Then comes All About Eve VIPs, nominated for 14 Oscars, Gentlemans Agreement, which revered Gregory Peck, and Celeste Holm who asks him face to face Whos this kid? Before all the headlines about modeling, Leo Dicaprio was nominated for an Oscar at the age of 19. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Me: Leonardo DiCaprio. Celeste: WHO?! Me: Up for Whats Eating Gilbert Grape. Looking at him, she asks: what is he doing? Me: Nominated. Her: Like what? Me: actor in a supporting role. Her: In what? Me: Gilbert Raisin. Celeste: Lord, I wouldn’t see that. It looks like a pie-eating contest. Wondering who this lady is, Leos is watching. I explain. This future hotshot model catcher then says to her: I’ve never heard of you. Celeste: I’ve never heard of you either. As I sweat, she tells him a great Gentlemans Agreement triumph. Answers this 19-year-old kid: Yeah. It wasn’t bad for improvisation. Sale of wine After three years of disruption caused by the pandemic, City Winery has expanded from downtown to Hudson River Parks Pier 57. Its artist menu: Katie CouricJan. 23. His show Next Question allows audiences to ask their most intimate questions. Seth Meyers Jan. 24, 25.Gipsy Kings January 27. February 7 is Denny LaineofPaul McCartneyand Wings Fame. Comedian/actorMichael RapaportFeb. 8.Graham Nashof Crosby Stills & Nash May 14, 16, 17. Amy Granton May 8, daughter of Johnny CashRosanneJan. 26. DirectorJohn WatersFeb. 19. Go and take me. Child’s play Jonathan Rockefeller. In February, he brings the children’s book The Very Hungry Caterpillar to the DR2 Theater. Its Winnie the Pooh opens in London’s West End. His puppets are built at Rockefeller Studios in Long Island City. Guys in family entertainment. SECRETARY: Boss, I found a new position. CEO: Great. Lower the blinds. Not just in New York, kids, only in New York. I mean no. Definitely not.

