Tollywood Filmmaker Predicts ‘Pathaan’ Will Be One of Bollywood’s Biggest Hits of 2023 | Bengali Cinema News







Indranil Banerjee, whose latest director has received worldwide acclaim, looks forward to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukones filming Pathaan, like any other movie buff. The young filmmaker from Kolkata who was recently selected as a programmer at the prestigious 44th Durban International Film Festival thinks this SRK film will be one of Bollywood's biggest hits in recent times.The trailer gave a glimpse of how Shah Rukh Khan, Badshah of Bollywood, King Khan or King of Bollywood will do stunts in Pathan. His fans have rarely seen him do this sort of thing. His entry with high-tech weaponry is also exciting. I think it will be one of Bollywood's biggest hits. Pathan will be the highest grossing Indian film after Dangal, Bajrangi bhaijaan and more. Watching King Khan perform stunts with lots of VFX is quite interesting. Plus, his filming locations are exotic, proving to be a good backdrop for his intense action sequences, an excited Indranil shares. The talented filmmaker has also served as a jury in many international film festivals and he adds: As a jury, I had to see many films for various film festivals around the world, so for me John Abraham is a powerful addition to Pathan as a villain. and the enigmatic character of Deepika will drive her fans crazy. The roles of Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana are also important to the narrative. Meanwhile, speaking of the Durban International Film Festival, Indranil says, Quentin Tarantino once said that if you love movies enough, you can make a good one. That's what I believe as a filmmaker. From Ray to Cameron, I learned storytelling to camera tactics by watching movies. When I became a member of the Los Angeles Cinefest jury, the feeling was surreal. I can't put into words how I felt not only for the job but also for the amazing movies I'm going to see. Later, I became a jury at the Hollywood International Short Film Festival, at the Seattle Film Festival (USA), at the Sarno International Film Festival (Italy). So many fabulous films and so difficult to select the best ones. The hardest part is giving a verdict to the winners. I feel extremely proud when I see Bengali films in these film festivals. For example, when I saw Avijatrik at the Seattle Film Festival and returned the winning verdict in 3 categories, that was awesome. The film went on to win two national awards. The 44th Durban International Film Festival is the most prestigious in the world and when I received a call from the Festival Authority and was informed that I had been selected as the Official Programmer, I felt blessed . I was also lucky because they only selected four from around the world. My category is feature films, which is the best adorable job I love to do outside of filmmaking.

