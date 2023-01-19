Sophie Choudry reacts to a comment questioning her about her accent | Bollywood





Singer Sophie Choudry has become the latest celebrity to question her accent. She recently posted a video, giving insight into her hectic working day in Thailand. While her determination in the video impressed fans, it was her accent that caught the attention of a user who asked her, Why does this accent live in India? Read also : Jr NTR Opens Up About Being Trolled For “Fake Accent” At The Golden Globes In response, the Manjave singer commented, “@adhikaricharitra ummm was born and raised in England, studied in Paris, worked in India, what accent am I supposed to have? been so eclectic.” Sophie Choudry responds to the troll on her “accent in India”. The video begins with Sophie traveling in a car and talking about her flight being delayed. She shares details of her drive to the venue where she performed until 2 a.m. His post read, What concert days can look like. Sophie Choudry was born in Manchester, England and later in 2003 moved to Mumbai for work. She started her career as a VJ for MTV India and hosted MTV Loveline. Some of his best songs include the remix of Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya, Baby Love, Aaj Naiyo Saun and Do You Know Baby among others. Besides that, she also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Season 7 and appeared in Bigg Boss 8 as a guest. However, Sophie isn’t the only one whose accent has left people scratching their heads. Previously, it was the Jr NTR actor who grabbed everyone’s attention with his heavy accent on the Golden Globes red carpet. While many called his accent fake, his fans also supported him. At the 80th Golden Globe Awards, Jr NTR and his team RRR arrived on the red carpet excited and answered a few questions from the media. Speaking about the film, Jr NTR said: We thought, considering Rajamouli’s background, we definitely thought we had a winner. But it was something more than a winner in Japan and today, America, it’s not expected to happen. Recently, he indirectly addressed criticism of his accent and told the LA Times newspaper, “We’re just divided by time zones and a bit of an accent. Other than that, what an actor goes through in the West is exactly the same process as in the east.

