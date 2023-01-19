Mike at the Movies: Hollywood Loves Making Hollywood Movies

Mike Orlock. File photo.

by MIKE ORLOCK

A lot of times the movies that filmmakers like to make about themselves end up fighting over those little golden statues that they like to give themselves to make movies.

In the past few years alone, The artist, Argo, birdman, La La Land and Once upon a time in Hollywood were among the most publicized and honored films of their respective years. This year is no exception. Even the horror (X, No and the last reboot of Screamlisten)) got into acting directing horror films on movies one thing.

Damien Chazelle Babylon (R makes it a very hard R), Steven Spielbergs The Fabelmans (PG-13) and Andrew Dominiks Blond (NC-17).

In keeping with this new subgenre of Hollywood self-aggrandizement, each of these films is long, with Spielberg’s 151-minute film being the most succinct, compared to Blond at 166 minutes and Babylon to an eyeball of 189 minutes. In Hollywood, nothing sticks out like excess.

Consider them in order of release.

Blond, which debuted in mid-September, is a fictionalized biography of Marilyn Monroe, arguably the most iconic actress to ever walk in front of a camera. Based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, this adaptation written and directed by Australian filmmaker Andrew Dominik (who won critical acclaim in 2007 with The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford) gets an award-worthy performance from Ana de Armas. She doesn’t quite look like Monroe (Armas’ beauty is more fluctuating and fragile), but she certainly channels it, right down to the breathy voice and nervous demeanor.

The film introduces us to Monroe as a shy youngster named Norma Jean, whose mother, played by Julianne Nicholson, is a train wreck. She blames her daughter for every mistake she herself made, including a banter with a bawdy actor who gave her Norma Jean. An advertisement still hangs on the bedroom wall like a shrine, sparking the girls’ fantasy of one day reuniting with her father in the Burbank studio.

What Norma Jean finds instead are plenty of abusive men, including future husbands Joe DiMaggio (Bobby Cannavale), who beats her with a belt for every flirtation rumor; and Arthur Miller (Adrien Brody), who treats her as if she were a neurotic patient under his care. There’s plenty of nudity and hot sex, of course, as Monroe finds herself being passed around like a cocktail napkin from one wolf to the next until she finally serves President Kennedy as he is in bed and on the phone.

I couldn’t help but be struck by the irony that what Dominik ends up doing to his lead actress de Armas is what he accuses so many men of doing to Monroe: objectifying her to the point of l ‘to exploit. Despite some impressive technical prowess, Blond is just another sordid peep show.

The Fabelmans bowed out in mid-November. Steven Spielberg’s latest film has been called the most personal because the screenplay he wrote with West Side Story Collaborator Tony Kushner uses elements of his own biography to tell the story of young Sammy Fabelman (newcomer Gabriel LaBelle): a boy so enamored with movie magic that he devotes himself almost exclusively to making his own.

Sammy’s parents and siblings aren’t quite the all-American family that Sammy might want them to be in the home movies he does. Her father, Burt (Paul Dano), is an engineering genius who is so engrossed in his own career that he blithely ignores the manic-depressive struggles of his wife, Mitzi (Michelle Williams), who seems to be involved with the Burt’s best friend and co-worker. , Bennie (Seth Rogen).

Bennie has infiltrated the family so deeply that the kids call him Uncle, and the Fabelmans can’t travel anywhere without taking him. This creates a rather unusual family dynamic, which gives the film the dramatic tension it is able to create and sustain.

It’s perhaps the most episodic and loose film Spielberg has ever made, allowing him to cultivate some of the best acting he’s ever done. Dano and Williams have never been better, and even Rogen takes a break from aggression to make Bennie a recognizable human being. And LaBelle, whose summary is fairly lighthearted, captures the essence of how we (and Spielberg?) might have imagined the world’s most famous director as a teenager: arrogant, irreverent and moody, sure, but with a firm vision of the world he wants to create through the lens of his camera.

The Fabelmans looks like a safe bet for plenty of Oscar nominations, including Spielbergs eighth for directing (he won twice). The film will likely premiere on Peacock in late January.

Babylon bursts into movie theaters just before Christmas, much like the elephant interrupting a vintage Roaring Twenties drunken orgy at a studio executives mansion outside Los Angeles in the scene that begins the film. It’s supposedly Hollywood in the silent era, when the only thing that was silent was movies. Everything else was a scream until The jazz singer shut up everyone.

Damien Chazelle, who won an Oscar for La La Land, tells the story of three people caught up in transition: aging matinee idol Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), ingenue Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), and Mexican American go-fer Manny Torres (Diego Calva). The story follows their many sexual intersections and entanglements as they travel the roads of fortune and fame, then oblivion and despair.

Chazelle knows how to skillfully stage chaotic action involving hundreds of extras on set, but he has questionable taste and no restraint. The artist and sing in the rain covers the same ground as Babylon, but at half running time and without an elephant defecating on a hapless roadie or a geek eating live rats in the sewers. yuck.

Babylon is only in theaters now but will likely premiere on Paramount+ in mid-February.

In another life, Mike Orlock wrote movie reviews for The Journalist/Progress newspapers from the western suburbs of Chicago. He also taught high school English, coached basketball and is the author of three books of poetry. He is currently the Door County Poet Laureate.