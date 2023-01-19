PM awareness is nice; now Bollywood must bridge the gap too





Now that the Prime Minister has shown magnanimity in appealing to his followers not to be hostile to the Hindi film industry, will Bollywood also return the favor by creating meaningful and socially responsible content?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plea for caution over the #BoycottBollywood trend on social media is a welcome move. It is learned that at the recently concluded national executive party meeting, the Prime Minister gave lengthy instructions to party cadres to refrain from any negative public discourse, including incessant calls for a boycott of Bollywood films . It comes weeks after a prominent film personality appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to urge people to stop the #BoycottBollywood trend. The film industry is concerned about the drastic drop in overall cinema attendance. The Prime Minister’s statement reflects and is consistent with our constitutional values ​​and fundamental rights. His instructions to his executives are a clear indicator that the Prime Minister believes in Bollywood’s right to free speech, even if his films are obnoxiously opposed to his party philosophy or government policy. The prime minister asking his party staff and supporters to refrain from unnecessary comment is a sign of a mature democracy that provides space for diverse viewpoints. But viewing #BoycottBollywood as a right-wing ploy to attack the Hindi film industry for political gain is both overblown and misleading. Of course, some elements might see Bollywood movies and actors as easy targets for instant publicity. But to automatically dismiss it as an irrational response from publicity-hungry politicians would be a big mistake. The #BoycottBollywood trend has gained momentum alongside two other developments: firstly, people have stopped buying tickets and visiting cinemas, and secondly, South Indian films are far exceeding the regular Bollywood content, both in quality and in business. This shows people’s frustration with the socially irresponsible content served up by the Hindi film industry. There is a need for Bollywood to reflect on the role it has played in glorifying the villain as a hero and create a culture where society is expected to appreciate the anti-hero. Not only negative fictional characters, Bollywood’s fetishism with underworld Dons and empathetic treatment of terrorists and terrorism has long troubled Indians. When a large part of Bollywood questions the aesthetics of Kashmir Files, a film made on real events, it is perceived as legitimate criticism. Yet Bollywood remains blind to the crimes and violence associated with the sordidness it prepares in the name of entertainment. It is not only the BJP cadres, ordinary people have also used social media as a tool to vent their anger and refuse to spend their hard earned money on content that is disrespectful to Indian sensitivities and sensitivities. The Prime Minister has shown his commitment to the vision enshrined in India’s preamble, but Bollywood, which operates and thrives on the soil of this nation, is also bound by the same constitutional values. Bollywood’s indiscriminate promotion of vulgarity bordering on soft pornography, drugs, terrorism, violence and gore contradicts the values ​​of our preamble and in fact promotes ideas diametrically opposed to an equal, just, free and harmonious nation. That’s not to say that Bollywood should follow anyone’s prudish conservative dictates, but creative freedom cannot be used as a license to make films that harm the well-being of our children and society. general. The question now is that the Prime Minister has shown magnanimity in appealing to his followers not to be hostile to the Hindi film industry, will Bollywood also reciprocate by creating meaningful and socially responsible content?

