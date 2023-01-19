Actor Julian Sands missing while hiking in California mountains





Julien Sands Photo : Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA Julian Sands, the British actor well known mostly for his roles in movies like A room with a view and the warlock movies, disappeared while hiking, ABC 7 reports. Authorities confirmed tonight that Sands was one of two hikers who went missing late last week amid heavy storms in Los Angeles. Sands was reported missing by family members Friday night. Although born in England, Sands moved to California in the 1980s, after achieving early career success with her starring role in the 1985 adaptation of EM Forster. A room with a view. He has since worked steadily in Hollywood, appearing in a number of film and television roles over the years, and racking up over 150 credits over a long career. According to reports, Sands, 65, disappeared while hiking Mount Baldy in Southern California last week. Search and rescue efforts were hampered by severe storms in the area. A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department released a statement today saying his wife reported him missing. From what I understand he left for a hike that day and when he didn’t return his family reported him missing. Sands is one of two hikers currently missing in the area. The other, Bob Gregory, was reported missing earlier this week somewhere in the Crystal Lake area. Los Angeles has been battered by storms in recent weeks, with flooding affecting large parts of the city and surrounding areas. The SBCSD released another statement warning hikers to continue to stay off local trails, noting conditions are too dangerous. In fact, even some of the most experienced hikers get into trouble up there, so we recommend people stay away from this area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.avclub.com/actor-julian-sands-reported-missing-while-hiking-in-cal-1850004893 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos