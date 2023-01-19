Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023





In exciting news for Nintendo fans, travelers and theme park enthusiasts, Super Nintendo World will officially open at Universal Studios Hollywood on 17 17 February 2023, marking its arrival in the United States after opening at Universal Studios Japan in 2021. Visitors to the Los Angeles-based theme park will enter through the iconic green pipe featured in various Nintendo games, beginning their journey at Peachs Castle before venturing further into the colorful Mushroom Kingdom. Highlights in the themed world include the augmented reality Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge ride, themed dining at Toadstool Cafe, and shopping in the 1-UP Factory retail world. The opening of the theme park comes in the months leading up to the release of The movie Super Mario Bros.an animated feature distributed by Universal Pictures, and stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Seth Rogan and many more in lead roles. frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; write to clipboard; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture; web share” allowfullscreen> Here are some of the other features that customers can expect during their visit, according to the official press release. Mario Kart: Bowser Challenge Inspired by the iconic Mario Kart series, Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge combines augmented reality and projection mapping technology with real-life settings to take guests on a moving race track. Participants will adorn head-mounted AR glasses and sit in stadium-style four-seat vehicles to navigate familiar courses and compete for the Golden Cup as members of Team Mario. Mount Beanpole This towering monument sits at the center of Super Nintendo World and will serve as the queue for Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge Bowsers Castle Serving as the base for Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge, Bowsers’ Castle will provide guests with context on Bowsers’ calculated plans to defeat Team Mario for the Golden Cup. It also includes a hall of medallions and trophies, as well as a stunning sculpture of a tall and powerful Bowser. Power up band Power-Up Bands will sync with the Universal Studios Hollywood mobile app, allowing guests to log team scores, collect digital coins, and earn keys after winning challenges available to participate in any the country. They will be available for purchase at retail stores located throughout Super Nintendo World and in retail districts adjacent to Universal Studios Hollywood on CityWalk. Mushroom coffee Toadstool Cafe is Super Nintendo World’s signature restaurant, where patrons will be greeted by Chef Toad as they enter and offered a menu filled with appropriately themed food and drink, including Super Mushroom Soup, Plant Piranha Caprese and Toadstool Garlic and Cheese Knots. You can find out more about Super Nintendo World on the Universal Studios Hollywood webpage.

