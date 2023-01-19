



One of the most anticipated and anticipated releases is that of Shah Rukh Khan Pathane. While the film has been making headlines since the release of its first track Rank Besharam the public eagerly awaits its release. Now that January 25 is approaching, the creators of director Siddharth Anand are doing everything possible to promote it. In fact, going through the hype surrounding Pathanetrade estimates indicate that the film will certainly open on a high note. According to data from advance reservations in limited screens/centers, Pathane is likely to take an opening in the range of Rs. 39-41 cr. on day 1 itself. Given the huge promotions and hype for Shah Rukh Khans return to the big screens after a long hiatus, exhibitors across the country predicted big numbers. Interestingly, despite the fact that the film is expected to earn close to Rs. 41 cr. on day 1, compared to previous versions of Shah Rukh Khan, Pathane will likely emerge as the players of all time, the second-biggest opening-day wholesaler. In fact, following the current trend, Pathane will follow the previous version of Shah Rukh Khans Happy new year which raised Rs. 44.97 cr. However, compared to its other versions, Pathane will rank above his films as Chennai Expresswhich raised Rs. 33.12 cr, Dilwale which raised Rs. 21 cr, and Raees which raised Rs. 20.42 cr. Interestingly though, while Pathane is unlikely to exceed the opening day collections of Happy new yearthe film, which enjoys an extended holiday weekend release, is likely to emerge as SRK’s highest-grossing opening weekend. From now on, Pathanewhich is slated for release on January 25, positions itself as the first big moneymaker of 2023. Based on current trends, the film should get off to a good start at the box office. More pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection, Pathaan Movie Review

