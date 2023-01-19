The 10 Best Hollywood TV Shows

For several decades, Hollywood has produced thousands of unforgettable films and television shows on various walks of life. On occasion, Hollywood has also offered an inside look at itself through projects that portray the lives of those working in the industry or those dreaming of getting started.





Through these shows, viewers have come to understand what life is like for those who work hard to entertain the masses via the big and small screens. Many of these TV projects examine the industry while still managing to provide plenty of thrills, laughs, and shock.

ten Party Down shows how hard it is to succeed

As enviable as life for Hollywood stars may seem, getting opportunities isn’t easy. To party shows this struggle, albeit in a humorous way. In the show, a group of aspiring actors and screenwriters are forced to accept restaurant jobs after failing to land gigs on TV or in movies.

Each of the main characters represents a different category of the Hollywood dream. So viewers understand the barriers to entry while having a laugh or two, thanks to the quirky humor. Important life lessons are sprinkled throughout the episodes, with the key message being to always stay positive and keep pushing.

9 30 Rock is satire at its finest

Being the head writer of a sketch comedy series might sound like fun, but it’s a stressful job, at least according to 30 Rock. The satirical sitcom revolves around the lead writer who is forced to deal with stubborn actors and superiors while trying to get the job done.

Since the events are based on series creator Tina Fey’s time as head writer for SNL, everything seems much more realistic. Most of the jokes are clever, and there’s never a bad performance thanks to the wide cast of talented supporting actors. Today, 30 Rock has dozens of Emmys to prove his genius.

8 Entourage displays the exoticism of Hollywood

As 30 Rock, Surroundings does not miss a mark when it comes to precision as it is created by a member of the Hollywood elite. The series is based on the early acting career of musician-turned-movie star, Mark Wahlberg.

The comedy-drama vividly covers the industry from every angle, but mostly focuses on glamor and unapologetically emphasizes that being a movie star is the biggest job. From episode to episode, fans are treated to wild parties, dinner dates, premieres, and the signing of lucrative deals. Plus, cameos from real-life pop culture personalities from across the entertainment industry bring Surroundings closer to reality than fiction.

7 BoJack Horseman is a flawless sitcom

BoJack Rider explores the idea of ​​stranded stars making a comeback. Several years after his popular sitcom was unceremoniously canceled, BoJack tries to regain his fame, but things don’t turn out to be as easy as he hoped.

Mature jokes and multidimensional characters qualify BoJack Rider as one of the best shows in animation, but it’s in its detailed analysis of socio-political themes that the dark comedy really stands out. Through the characters, strong opinions about the #MeToo movement, gun control, drug addiction, reproductive health, and racial tensions emerge. From an overly enthusiastic agent to a jealous rival, fans can also see characters who hilariously exaggerate Hollywood stereotypes, increasing the laugh-per-minute quotient.

6 A hitman finds his true calling in Barry

Unlike most shows, which spin the wheel right away, barry stands out early on by using a major twist to set up its premise. It all starts when a hitman from Cleveland goes to Los Angeles to do a job, but he falls in love with the movies.

Since letting go of the past isn’t always easy, Barry is forced to interact with both his criminal associates and his new connections in Hollywood. It is the intertwining of the activities of the underworld and the need for legitimacy that make barry a worthy watch. In addition to that, barry is one of the few stainless shows on the air; it has 44 Emmy nominations and two of its three seasons have a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, while the other sits at 98%.

5 Curb your enthusiasm is a wonderful self-parody

Over the years, a few actors have played semi-fictionalized versions of themselves, but few have done it better than Larry David. In Calm your enthusiasm, he still has a reputation as the writer and producer of one of the most popular modern sitcoms, Seinfeld. As a result, he is now lazy and self-centered.

Calm your enthusiasm is one of the few TV offerings known for reverse-scripting (improvised dialogue and action). It works because a good number of the cast members are career comedians. To maintain the true Hollywood spirit, the show featured stars such as Martin Scorsese and Seth Rogen in guest roles.

4 The arrangement touches on a controversial subject

The arrangement features the fictional Mastermind Institute whose face is a major Hollywood star. As the series unfolds, the institute strives to provide a better life for its members, but some controversies emerge. The arrangement centers on a woman named Megan, who is offered a $10 million contract to marry the Hollywood star.

Although some have compared The Arrangement Institute of the Higher Mind to Scientology, the drama series is not based on the real-world group. The arrangement highlights the controversial elements of these organizations and major Hollywood stars. Plus, topics like marriage woes and career stagnation are sufficiently dissected.

3 UnReal uncovers alleged reality TV lies

Unreal shamelessly takes on reality shows, which have always been accused of being scripted. In the show, a young producer of a fictional dating series is forced to put aside her morals and do whatever it takes to keep the ratings high.

Aside from its controversial nature, Unreal has an incredible villain who happens to be the executive producer of the fictional series. Whether it’s intentionally hurting cast members or covering up scandals, she adopts an “ends justify the means” mentality to ensure she stays on top. There’s also a long list of flawed but likable characters.

2 Hollywood’s Real Husbands Are Full Of Hilarious Misfortunes

Like Larry David, Kevin Hart has also played fictionalized versions of himself many times, but the best example is Real Husbands of Hollywood. In it, he and his famous B-list friends try to get more opportunities in the industry while dealing with relationship drama.

real husbandsThe humor mostly stems from Kevin Hart being the butt of all the jokes. His friends keep throwing sleazy remarks at him and it only gets worse when his attempts to become a top actor continue to fail. All of this is in stark contrast to real life where Hart is a household name.

1 Hollywood focuses on the Golden Age

A series called Hollywood you’d expect him to get it right and his 12 Emmy nominations are proof of that. The events revolve around young actors and filmmakers as they try to find success in the post-war Golden Age of Hollywood.

The drama’s strengths lie primarily in the cinematography and costume design, which accurately reflect the late 1940s. The ugly side of the film industry is highlighted by the plight of POC and members of the LGBTQ+ community. . Luckily, each character has their own unique subplot, which means viewers have a lot to love.

