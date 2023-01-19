Rakhi Sawant arrested in Mumbai for using offensive language against Bollywood star





MUMBAI — Bollywood controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has been arrested in a case filed by actress Sherlyn Chopra, days after the former married actor Adil Khan Durrani. Indian media reports claimed that the Badmaash #1 The star was detained by Mumbai Police earlier today in the FIR registered against her under several sections including defamation. Another controversial star, Sherlyn Chopra, has filed a complaint against Rakhi for showing objectionable video of her at a press conference and using objectionable language, according to Mumbai police. Sherlyn shared the development on social media, saying Rakhi had been arrested by police and was in custody. Latest news!!! Amboli Police arrested Rakhi Sawant in compliance with FIR 883/2022 yesterday, Rakhi Sawant’s ABA 1870/2022 was dismissed by the Mumbai Sessions Court. LATEST NEWS!!! AMBOLI POLICE ARRESTED RAKHI SAWANT OVER FIR 883/2022 YESTERDAY RAKHI SAWANTS ABA 1870/2022 WAS REJECTED BY THE MUMBAI SESSIONS COURT — Sherlyn Chopra ( ) (@SherlynChopra) January 19, 2023 The complainant revealed that Rakhi’s act turned her life upside down, saying it was time for Rakhi to repay. The recent development comes days after Rakhi and her husband made the news. The leader The contestant had literally made the internet gaga over her marriage, her husband seemed silent and hesitant to comment or confirm any news. Even if the Heaven dancer shared photos from her Nikah ceremony, Durrani declined to comment or share anything with the tabloids. However, the businessman has now confirmed his union with Sawant on Instagram. She shared photos of the couple holding their marriage certificate and wearing garlands, there were several videos of Sawant reciting Kalma and converting to Islam. The marriage certificate also suggested that Sawant had changed her name to Fatima.

