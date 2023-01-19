Will Rajamouli enter Bollywood?





SS Rajamouli became a global star with the movie ‘RRR’ which was released last year. It is known that this film directed by ram charan and ntr as a hero has been recognized all over the world. But it is known that recently he went to America for the Hollywood awards season. But there he gave an interview for a podcast. In this interview, this Rajamouli hero director told a lot of interesting things about himself. Like all directors, he expressed his desire to direct a Hollywood film. But I love the creative freedom I get from making Telugu films. That’s why I’m a little confused about getting into Hollywood. I am a dictator in India. How about a movie?” “Nobody tells me what to do. But if I do a project in Hollywood, it will double my identity. Maybe my first step in Hollywood will be to work with someone,” he said in an interview. Recently, Hollywood director Spielberg met Rajamouli. They even chatted for a while. rajamouli posted this on his twitter platform saying he just met director Dev. There is no need to mention that rrr directed by this director rajamouli was released last year and became the biggest blockbuster in the world. ntr – ram charan played the lead role in this movie which collected around Rs.1200 Crores. Apart from that, this movie has already won many awards. Recently, the song “Natu Natu” won the Golden Globe Award. It won two awards at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Currently, the next rajamouli will make a film with Mahesh Babu. It remains to be seen what kind of records he will create around the world.

