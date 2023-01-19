Ranbir Kapoor hilariously mocked his “Jab main jawaan tha” comment; netizens say “he graciously accepts his age”





Ranbir Kapoor, can you stop being adorable even at 40? The actor recently attended an event with Bollywood actress and wife, Alia Bhatt, where he confessed to being at odds with the paparazzi in his early days. But he said that when I was young, netizens hilariously made fun of him and called him very sincere to accept his age with grace. Although you can’t miss Alia Bhatt’s reaction when Ranbir Kapoor says “Jab main jawaan tha”. The Brahmastra star is 40 and today is a very good space especially after his marriage to Alia Bhatt he is a changed person and after the birth of their daughter Raha Kapoor one can see the responsibility in him and his extreme change in behavior. Well, girls bring out the best in you. Also read – Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt joins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others for a fam jam; Navya Naveli Nanda is all smiles with the Kapoor clan [View Pics] Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor confessing to being rude to the media in his early days This video of Ranbir Kapoor saying when he was young is going viral with his fans and netizens asking him if he is old now. A user asked: “Bhai abhi bhudapa aaya ke”. Another user said, “Jab me jawan tha??… 40 is not the age to age well, but still accept things with increasing age. And here comes ranbir kapoor for those haters”. While some also searched his alleged affairs, “Ha na media valo ne sb nikale affairs the..”. Also Read – Alia Bhatt, Raha, Daughter of Ranbir Kapoor, Has Already Picked Dadi Neetu Kapoor as Favorite Person; read the details On the professional side, the actor is finishing the schedule for his film ANIMAL directed by Sandeep Vanga and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar as he plays the negative persona. Ranbir will next be seen in Tu Jhooti Main Makkar by Luv Ranjan opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He will soon start preparing for Brahmastra 2 with his wife Alia Bhatt. ALSO READ – Ranbir Kapoor star films Animal and Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar plot details revealed; be family entertainers Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

