A noisy new festival, with an atmosphere between friends and family

For obsessed dance-goers, January in New York felt like January in New York for a while. Do you remember the American reality at the Abrons Arts Center? Coil at PS 122? Even before the time of Covid-19, those bustling festivals of the 2010s that coincided with the Association of Performing Arts Professionals’ annual conference, when many curators are in town, had quietly faded, as well than the stream of adventurous works they brought to theaters each winter.

Taking up the torch with an even more protesting spirit, a new interdisciplinary festival, Out-FRONT! Organized by members of the grassroots arts collective The Pioneers Go Eastwhich highlights the work of queer and feminist artists, the inaugural edition opened last week at LGBT community center in Greenwich Village.

This location was in itself a wise choice on the part of curators Gian Marco Riccardo Lo Forte, Hilary Brown-Istrefi and Philip Trevio, positioning the art within a context of community building and care. At the performances I attended, the atmosphere was often more like a lively, laid-back gathering of friends and family than the sort of networking event so common on the January festival circuit.

The line between performing in front of an audience and simply hanging out was most porous, and beautifully, in melting Jasmine Hearns and incandescent Salt and Spirit, Wednesday. We’re building this moment together, Hearn (who uses they/them pronouns) said of their highly collaborative practice, which encompasses dance, poetry, song and the lyricism of fabric. (This work features clothing designed by Athena Kokoronis and Malcolm-x Betts.) As Hearn pointed out at the end, what had just happened would never happen that way again.