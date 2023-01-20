Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement: Aishwarya arrives with Aaradhya | Bollywood

The Ambani family had a big reason to celebrate on Thursday as the family’s youngest son – Anant Ambani – got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant. The family gathered to celebrate the occasion with Bollywood friends and other celebrities.

Aishwarya Rai was seen in a blue-green anarkali with gold heels. She styled her hair in the usual poker style. Aaradhya looked pretty in a silver blue suit.

For her big day, Radhika was dressed in a gold lehenga while Anant wore a deep blue outfit. Nita Ambani wore a red-gold saree, Isha Ambani was seen in a white lehenga and Shloka Ambani was seen in a cream lehenga with pastel flowers. Akash Ambani wore a teal colored outfit. Mukesh Ambani wore gold kurta pajamas with a gold jacket.

Tina Ambani was also seen with Anil Ambani. She wore a deep golden saree with green necklaces. Anil was seen in lilac kurta pajamas. Kiran Rao also arrived in a golden saree and hints of blue in her hair. Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra arrived with his film critic wife Anupama Chopra. Rajkumar Hirani also posed with them. Sachin Tendulkar arrived with his wife Anjali. Meezaan was also seen in a golden outfit.

Radhika and Anant had a traditional Roka ceremony on December 30 at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Later, Mukesh Ambani hosted a lavish party for the couple at his Mumbai residence, Antilia, where many B-city celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were in attendance. The lineup of celebrities also included Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge.

Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare. She is from Kutch, Gujarat. She trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is a disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. In June 2022, Radhika made headlines after the Ambani family held a grand Arangetram ceremony at Jio World Center. “Arangetram” is a Tamil word meaning to take the stage by a dancer upon completion of formal training. This is the first stage performance by a student of classical Indian dance and music after years of training.