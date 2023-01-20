Take a look at the Bollywood actors who are now targeting Southern movies





Mumbai: Over time, we have seen many big names making strong marks in the Bollywood industry and catching the attention of North Indian fans. We cannot forget the actor Nagarjuna, who was seen in the movie Brahmastra. Moreover, we have seen several films of superstar Rajnikanth winning hearts at pan-Indian level. No doubt it will be a treat to see our Bollywood actors making films in the South. That said, let’s take a look today at the list of players who are now targeting the industry in the South and have few South Indian projects in sight. ALSO READ (This Dance Video of Govindas’ Son Yashvardan Ahuja Catches Fans’ Attention) Urvashi Rautela Actress Urvashi Rautela captured the hearts of fans with her gorgeous acting and dancing. She was recently seen in the southern film Waltair Veerayya, which had Chiranjeevi. She was seen shaking her leg with the superstar. Kangana Ranaut Actress Kangana Ranauts’ film Thalaivi was considered a South Indian film released at the pan-Indian level. Now, she is going to be seen in a full-fledged South Indian film titled Chandramukhi 2. Dino Morea Actor Dino Morea is less prominent in the Bollywood industry. Recently, the actor has become the talk of the town for his looks for the upcoming South Indian movie titled Agent. Janhvi Kapoor Actress Janhvi Kapoor is indeed one of the most beloved celebrities in Bollywood and now she is ready to be seen in a southern movie. Many reports indicate that she will be seen in the upcoming South movie with Jr. NTR. Deepika Padukone Actress Deepika Padukone will be seen in the upcoming southern film Project K. The film has Prabhas in mind. It will also feature Amitabh Bachchan. Amir Khan Aamir Khan becomes a new choice for all filmmakers in the southern industry. According to numerous reports and news, the actor was approached for not one but three South Indian films. Indeed, these are the Bollywood names that aim and try to become part of the Southern industry. What are your opinions on this list and what movie are you excited for? Let us know in the comments section below. For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and TV, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. READ ALSO (Govinda’s birthday: why has Bollywood forgotten the No. 1 hero?)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/have-look-the-bollywood-actors-who-are-now-aiming-south-movies-230120 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos