Amazon cancels charitable giving initiative so it can focus on ‘higher impact programs’
Amazon spilled that smile: Charity shopping won’t be a thing for Amazon after February. Amid layoffs and other cuts, the delivery giant said it was ending its AmazonSmile program to focus on its own philanthropic efforts, Roman reports.
Give them what they want: Mike writes that German teenagers have gone crazy for the complimenting app Slays, and now venture capitalists are having fun and supporting its next phase.
Showcase Builder Gold Mine: Oro, an open source e-commerce platform, goes against other platforms by targeting businesses. This approach is paying off as the company announces new funding of $13 million. Paul see you.
Startups and VCs
People are addicted to credit cards and it’s no wonder given the lucrative rewards many of them offer. But for merchants, credit cards tend to be less attractive, Kyle reports. Merchants are responsible for interchange fees or transaction fees that a merchant bank must pay each time a customer uses a card to make a purchase. Link comes to the rescue, and the company raised $30 million to help merchants accept direct bank payments. You know, like consumers in Europe have been able to since the 1990s.
In recent years, working for or doing business with a traditional financial institution was decidedly uncool. Much cooler was working for or doing business with one of the many fintech startups that seemed to thumb their noses at tasteless banking brands, Connie reports. Many fintechs need to review their business models, according to fintech venture capitalists.
Teach Yourself Growth Marketing: How to Start an Email Marketing Campaign
Picture credits: Jasmine Merdan (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
In the third article in a five-part series, growth marketing expert Jonathan Martinez (Uber, Postmates, Chime) explains how to create and optimize email campaigns that “push consumers into your funnel and drive conversions”.
Martinez shares the fundamentals of customer segmentation and anticipating leaks along the funnel you develop. Startups that pick up these users can get higher ARR, and every little bit counts.
“It’s crucial to distill user segments as much as possible because we need to make sure they’re sending the right message to the right consumers.”
We know it’s hard to put this phone down, and all those distracting sounds and buzzes aren’t helping. Well, Instagram is backing you up with a Silent mode that helps you take a break from the app and even tell your homies you’re on NPD. Sarah writes that this is just one of many new changes to the app, including more time-tracking tools and expanded parental controls.
Meanwhile, fast fashion is no longer what it was valued for. Rita reports that Shein would accept a lower valuation as it seeks to raise $3 billion in new funding. The company is said to be raising on a $64 billion valuation, down from the Price of $100 billion in April; however, Shein denies the accuracy of some information, she writes.
