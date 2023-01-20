Serenade for tenor, horn and strings concert masterpiece

PORT ANGELES — Eighty years ago, famed 20th-century composer Benjamin Britten created music for his beloved: The Serenade for tenor, horn and strings.

It’s a beautiful work, said horn player Allison Tutton – especially because Britten composed it for her life partner, tenor Peter Pears. The couple had left England in 1939; both pacifists and musicians, they went to live together in Brooklyn, NY The serenade was created in 1943.

“A play is really special,” Tutton said, “when it’s written for someone you love.”

Britten’s serenade is the centerpiece of two concerts presented by the Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra this week: at 7 p.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 Lopez Ave. in Port Angeles, and at 7 p.m. Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 S. Blake Avenue, Sequim.

Tickets are available at portangelessymphony.org and will also be sold at the door; for more information, call the Symphony Office at 360-457-5579. General admission is $15 while those 18 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a ticketed customer.

Tutton is one of two featured soloists and will travel from her home in Albuquerque, NM to where she grew up.

“In these two concerts, we have once again the opportunity to highlight a local musician who has made a brilliant career beyond the peninsula”, said Jonathan Pasternack, musical director and conductor of the Orchestra. Port Angeles Symphony.

Also joining the orchestra as a soloist is tenor Eric Rieger, who is making his first trip to the northern Olympic Peninsula from his adopted home of Tallahassee, Florida.

The singer, who teaches at Florida State University, has performed with orchestras in Switzerland, the Netherlands, Scotland, Luxembourg and London.

With its play of music and poetry, Britten’s Serenade “is one of my all-time favorite pieces,” Rieger said. For him, it’s about innocence, growing up and reassurance.

“It’s such an interesting combination of tenor and strings,” added Rieger; “the one I adore.”

The tenor, who for the past two years has done his share of performing and teaching online, expressed his gratitude for this week’s concerts.

“I just think it’s a gift,” he said, “to experience this kind of music and poetry live, all together in one room.”

Surrounding the Serenade are Edvard Grieg’s Two Elegiac Melodies, George Butterworth’s Romance for Horn and Strings and WA Mozart’s Divertimento in B flat major.

“These works will transport the listener,” Pasternack said.

Tutton, for his part, is looking forward to performing with Rieger and the orchestra. She first learned the horn when she was 9 years old, as a homeschooler in Port Angeles. Her parents took her to a concert of a wind quintet and asked her if she would like to play one of these instruments. From the start, the horn was the one.

As a teenager, Tutton flew with Ron Jones’ Port Angeles High School Orchestra to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City in 2005.

“It was really cool,” she recalls; and this was only the beginning of his transcontinental travels. Tutton went on to earn degrees at the Boston Conservatory and the Chicago College of Performing Arts, and performed in the Chicago Civic Orchestra and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. She is now a member of the New Mexico Philharmonic and the Santa Fe Symphony – and regularly travels to the Midwest to perform with the Quad City Orchestra in Iowa and Illinois.

Also playing in the Chamber Orchestra on Friday and Saturday: Seattle-based cellist Michael Center. Three Januarys ago, he was the featured soloist in Haydn’s C major concerto, the last time before Pasternack had led the ensemble in concerts in Port Angeles and Sequim.

The Friday and Saturday concerts mark the first time in three years that the Port Angeles Symphony Chamber Orchestra will present live, in-person performances in two cities.

As part of the symphony’s 90th anniversary season, they mark the community orchestra’s return to its more intimate venues in Sequim and Port Angeles.

Sold-out Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra concerts will take place in February, March and May at the 1,100-seat Port Angeles High School Performing Arts Center, while two more Chamber Orchestra performances in smaller venues are scheduled for May.

Diane Urbani de la Paz is a freelance writer and photographer living in Port Townsend.



