Bollywood: Gen Z’s biggest struggle is to be them, says filmmaker Anurag Kashyap – News

The Indian director, whose Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat is releasing in February, talks about making a film that speaks to the younger generation and why he doesn’t want to make another one Wasseypur Gangs

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, best known for his cult films like Dev.D (2009), Wasseypur Gangs (2012), Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016), returns to the big screen with his new film Almost Pyaar with Dj Mohabbat which comes out February 3. The Gen-Z romance has two different parallel stories. One revolves around a Muslim boy and a Hindu girl in Himachal Pradesh, India. The other story, set in London, centers on an Indian boy and a Pakistani girl. The titular character of DJ Mohabbat connects these two stories on his podcast.

In an exclusive interview, Anurag Kashyap talks about the experience of Gen Z expressions, his anger that turned into sarcasm and humor, the importance of business success and why he doesn’t want it. make another. Wasseypur Gangs.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

You are ready with Almost Pyaar with Dj Mohabbat. The only thing resembling an Anurag Kashyap movie in this musical love story is the slogan Mohabbat se hi to kraanti aayegi (love will bring revolution). What revolution are you talking about?

Revolution is about the world we live in, the world that is so full of prejudice, hatred, intolerance. We need to change that. We have to change ourselves. We must learn to love and accept.

Ah! So is Anurag Kashyap’s anger there against parenthood, patriarchy and society?

When asked about the angry young man, Javed Akhtar once said that anger gradually turns into sarcasm and sarcasm gives way to humor. I think I’m somewhere in the middle trying to put some sarcasm and humor into my anger. And hoping to achieve it one way or another.

But you’ve said many times that you don’t relate to love stories made in Bollywood. Why this love story?

I still don’t identify with them (Laughs). But I always wanted to address relationships. This movie is focused on Gen Z, but it’s also real. This is the time in which we lived. It’s about us, our problems that we see through our children. It’s about how we are the invisible villains in our children’s lives with our conditioning, our biases, our deep-rooted patriarchy, and our inability to accept what we don’t understand in interpersonal relationships. So while it’s driven by Gen-Z, that’s actually the problem we are.

So does the film reveal Anurag Kashyap 3.0?

It’s the new me. But the film is not an over-the-top romantic musical. There is so much more to this movie. The message is the only way this world will survive is with love.

The story has two different time zones, two different stories running together (with the same actors Alaya F and Karan Mehta).

It looks like Imtiaz Alis I love Aaj Kal (2009). Is it similar to this film in structure or form?

This is not a Love Aaj Kal type area. Imtiaz helped me a lot with this film. There, the stories were about the past and the present. My film has two different stories.

In this Gen-Z love story, is there a character who thinks or talks like you?

This movie has a character who talks and thinks like Vishal Bhardwaj (laughs). I stole a lot from him in this film. He helped me with Almost Pyaar with Dj Mohabbat. I asked him how DJ Mohabbat should speak, and he told me. Everything I remembered, I stole and put in the film.

You don’t belong to Gen-Z. Their vision of the world, their language and their expressions are totally different. How did you get the Gen-Z point of view?

It all started exactly when my daughter said: Mom doesn’t understand me, you don’t understand me, and I replied: Let’s talk. She started the conversation. Then I have my friends the children who have similar problems.

I feel like my parents are also doing very well (as parents) since I am doing well. But the Gen Z kid says your struggle was to make something of yourself, to leave a mark in this world, to pursue your dream, my biggest struggle is to be me. My friends, the kids, said it was so hard to live my life the way I am and navigate this world of social media and want to belong to my people, want to find my own tribe. And it’s my tribe, my vibe, it’s not the language we used.

So literally, it started with my daughter. She was the rebound advice at every stage of the film. She found actor Karan Mehta for me. Karan is a millennial while Alaya is Gen-Z. Their casting helped me a lot to find the language of the film.

Speaking in the language of this musical, it’s a cool sounding album. There are lyrics like Netflix & Chill and Ghanghor Connection. Were you sure of these lyrics?

Shellee (lyricist) is a Punjabi poet and the poet in him has shown himself so well in Manmarziyaan (2018). We had to undo the poet in him for this film (laughs). He started interacting with my daughter. You had to understand the language of this generation. I was adamant that before being deep or poignant or profound, the words of the songs had to belong to this generation. Amit Trivedi (music composer) had found his tones and melodies pretty quickly, but he did it with gibberish. We spent a lot of time finding the real words.

I was at the screening of your latest film Dobaara (2022) at the London Indian Film Festival. Post the screening when someone featured you as the creator of Wasseypur Gangs (2012), you slammed saying you didn’t want to talk about this movie. Being known by a cult film, is it a curse or a blessing?

It’s a curse! Because everything you do is compared to your past work, and the more people expect this kind of gangster movie from me, the more I run away from it. And it’s also a blessing in the sense that thanks to this film I found an audience. Listen, it’s not as difficult for me to make this film as it is for others, but what is very difficult is to continue to make a new type of film. So when a film works, people say: let’s make a film like this. Let’s do a gangster movie, let’s do a Dev.D, let’s do an Ugly. That’s done! Let me find something else now.

Are you going to make a Wasseypur Gangs ever next?

I do not know that. As long as Viacom (the studio) is sitting on it, there’s no way. But right now there are a lot of different ideas that I’m working on.

These days, audiences only come to theaters for films that are focused on spectacle or big stars. Do you mind?

Nothing guarantees success these days. My films have never had an opening. So, it’s not me sitting around worrying about it. What I would look forward to is how people react to the movie and whether it grows on day two or day three or not. I did a Gen-Z movie. Is this a budding Gen-Z movie? What is it really? I wouldn’t know before and unless he comes out.

It is often said that only low budget films interest you.

Because I want to make my films my way. For me, Almost Pyaar is possible because it’s done on a budget. If a film crosses that line, I will lose control because then it will be about recovery and market pressure. It needs a wide open and it’s beyond my control. I still have a worst case recovery model. Once in my life, I crossed that threshold and I suffered a lot. Not everyone is a Rajamouli, yaar, who has a bigger vision, will take a bigger budget and take their time. You have to be stubborn and brave. I don’t think I have that.

That’s honest of you. You are obviously talking about the bad experience of Bombay Velvet (2015). But that failure was a long time ago. Post that many movies you’ve done have done well too.

Yes. These days, if you notice, a lot of great movies didn’t work. If Bombay Velvet had come out now, it would have gotten lost in the crowd. But when it happened in 2015, it was the big movie (it didn’t work out).

How important is business success to you?

It’s important that no one loses money on my film. As (Ingmar) Bergman said, every movie has to make a penny more than you spend. It’s like making a movie and it has to lead to your next movie. I have already finished shooting my next film.

Usman is a film commentator and author

