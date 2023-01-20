Keep Memory Alive Announces Star-Studded Entertainment Lineup for 26th Annual Power of Love Gala – Cleveland Clinic Newsroom





LAS VEGAS: Keep Memory Alive has announced a prestigious line-up of artists taking part in the 26th Annual Power of Love Gala on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The fundraising event marquee raises crucial funds for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health to provide quality care, resources and many free support and education services to patients and their families. caregivers as they battle brain diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, several–systemic and multiple atrophy sclerosis. Grammy Award-winning recording artist and member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Samy Hagara long-time supporter of Keep Memory Alive, performs and serves as musical curator for the evening, alongside musical director of the galas Greg Phillinganes. The event will include performances and appearances by: Paula Abdul, Grammy- and Emmy-winning recording artist and choreographer, and one of Billboards Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Artists

AliceCooper, Rock & Roll Room by Famer , known as the father of Shock Rock with countless hit records over the past five decades with Alice Cooper’s original band and also as a solo artist, touring year-round and host of his own talk show night radio, Nights with Alice Cooper

By Kevin Cronin leader of REO Speedwagon with two No. 1 singles and nine consecutive albums certified platinum or higher, including the diamond Hi Infidelity

Nikki Glaser star of FBOY Island on HBO Max, nominated by Critics Choice for her stand-up special HBO Good Clean Filth and star of the podcast Nikki Glaser on iHeartMedia

Chad Kroeger, award-winning double songwriter, vocalist and guitarist – Nickelback platinum-certified rock band, with hits such as How You Remind Me and Photograph

John Mayer, seven-time Grammy Award winner, singer-songwriter and guitarist, Dead & Company member and philanthropist

Michael McDonald, Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and recipient of five Grammy Awards as a member of the Doobie Brothers and a solo artist, with hits such as Takin It To The Streets and Yah Mo B There

Sam Moore, also known as The Legendary Soul Man, Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner as the voice of 60s soul duo Sam & Dave, internationally acclaimed solo artist and actor for 40 years, member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Grammy Hall of Fame and recognized by the National Library of Congress

Rick Springfield, Songwriter, musician, actor, and Grammy-winning author of his autobiography Late, Late at Night: A Memoir Moreover, Maria Shriver, The founder of the Womens Alzheimers Movement (WAM) will be present as a strategic advisor for women’s health and Alzheimer’s disease at the Cleveland Clinic. The event coincides with the one-year anniversary of WAM’s official membership with the Cleveland Clinic to advance gender-specific research, treatment, prevention and education of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in women. A nostalgic evening, the 26th annual Power of Love Gala falls on the anniversary of the death of Lou Ruvo, the namesake of the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, whose battle with Alzheimer’s disease serves as the gala’s catalyst. With this in mind, Keep Memory Alive Co-Founders and Vice Presidents Larry and Camille Ruvo, present the Community Leadership Award to an entrepreneur and a philanthropist Jean-Paul DeJoriawho was at the original memorial dinner for Lou and wrote the first check that inspired Keep Memory Alive and the annual Power of Love Gala. The evening will also pay tribute to the Las Vegas native and the first Las Vegas Raider, the late David Hummto help shine a light on multiple sclerosis and the research conducted at the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. Also present, as well as responsible for preparing the gourmet cuisine of the evening, will be famous chefs Wolfgang Puck, a supporter of Keep Memory Alive for many years, and number of turns, founder and head of Crossroads and author of the New York Times bestseller, The Conscious Cook. For Power of Love updates or additional information, visit keepmemoryalive.org and follow on Instagram @ccnevadakmaTwitter @ccnevadakma and facebook.com/ccnevadakma.

