THRs 2023 Oscar Predictions in Every Category – The Hollywood Reporter

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Editor, Scott Feinbergreflects Feinberg’s best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. It arrives at this ranking based on consultations with voters and industry insiders, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results from award ceremonies leading up to the Oscars, and historical of the Oscars ceremony itself.
*BEST PICTURE*
Projected nominees
1. Everything everywhere all at once (A24, March 25, trailer)
2. Jon Gun: Maverick (Paramount, May 27, trailer) — podcast (Jerry Bruckheimer)
3. Elvis (Warner Bros., June 24 trailer)
4. Warehouse (Focus, October 7, trailer)
5. The Banshees of Inisherin (Spotlight, October 21, trailer)
6. The Fabelmans (Universal, November 11 trailer) — podcast (Steven Spielberg)
7. Avatar: The Way of the Water (20th Century/Disney, December 16 trailer)
8. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney, November 11 trailer) — podcast (Kevin Feige)
9. In the west, nothing is new (Netflix, October 28 trailer)
ten. triangle of sadness (Neon, 7 Oct. trailer)
Alternate
RRR (Variance) — podcast (SS Rajamouli)
Potential surprise
Life (Sony Classics)
I should have been a competitor
To close (A24)
*BEST DIRECTOR*
Projected nominees
1. Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) – podcast
2. Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)
3. Field Todd (Warehouse)
4. Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan (Everything everywhere all at once)
5. Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick)
Alternate
Edward Berger (In the west, nothing is new)
Potential surprise
SS Rajamouli (RRR) — podcast
I should have been a competitor
Damien Chazelle (Babylon) – podcast
*BEST ACTOR*
Projected nominees
1. Austin Butler (Elvis)
2. Brendan Fraser (The whale)
3. Colin Farrel (The Banshees of Inisherin)
4. Bill Nighy (Life)
5. Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)
Alternate
Paul Mescal (After Sun)
Potential surprise
Gabriel LaBelleThe Fabelmans)
I should have been a competitor
Jonathan Majors (Dedication)
*BEST ACTRESS*
Projected nominees
1. Cate Blanchet (Warehouse) – podcast
2. Michelle Yeoh (Everything everywhere all at once) – podcast
3. Danielle Deadwyler (Up to)
4. Olivia Colman (Empire of Light) – podcast
5. Ana de Armas (Blond)
Alternate
alto davisThe female king)
Potential surprise
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
I should have been a competitor
Margot Robbie (Babylon) – podcast
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR*
Projected nominees
1. Ke Huy Quan (Everything everywhere all at once)
2. Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
3. Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)
4. Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
5. Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Alternate
Eddie Redmayne (The good nurse) – podcast
Potential surprise
Tom Hank (Elvis) — podcasts 1 and 2
I should have been a competitor
Brad Pitt (Babylon)
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS*
Projected nominees
1. Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
2. Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything everywhere all at once)
3. Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
4. Stephanie Hsu (Everything everywhere all at once) – podcast
5. Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) – podcast
Alternate
Dolly de Leon (triangle of sadness)
Potential surprise
Hong Chau (The whale)
I should have been a competitor
Frankie Corio (After Sun)
*BEST SUITABLE SCENARIO*
Projected nominees
1. women who talk (Sarah Polley)
2. In the west, nothing is new (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell)
3. Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads (Rian Johnson)
4. Life (Kazuo Ishigurō)
5. The whale (Samuel D. Hunter)
Alternate
White noise (Noah Baumbach)
Potential surprise
Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro (Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale and Matthew Robbins) — podcast 1 and 2 (del Toro)
I should have been a competitor
Lady Chatterley’s Lover (David Magee)
*BEST ORIGINAL SCENARIO*
Projected nominees
1. Everything everywhere all at once (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert)
2. The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)
3. Warehouse (Todd Field)
4. The Fabelmans (Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg) — podcast (Spielberg)
5. triangle of sadness (Ruben Ostlund)
Alternate
Elvis (Jeremy Doner, Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell and Craig Pearce)
Potential surprise
No (Jordan Peele) — podcast
I should have been a competitor
After Sun (Charlotte Wells)
*BEST ANIMATED FEATURE*
Projected nominees
1. Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro (Netflix) — podcast 1 and 2 (by Toro)
2. turn red (Pixar)
3. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Dreamworks)
4. Marcel the shod shell (A24)
5. Wendell and savage (Netflix)
Alternate
Inu-Oh (GKIDS)
Potential surprise
strange world (Disney)
I should have been a competitor
eternal spring (ART)
*BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM*
Projected nominees
1. anything that breathes (HBO)
2. Retrograde (Nat Geo)
3. fire of love (Nat Geo/Neon)
4. Last return flight (TVM)
5. All the beauty and bloodshed (Neon)
Alternate
Navalny (Warner Bros./CNN)
Potential surprise
bad ax (IFC)
I should have been a competitor
good night Oppy (Amazon)
*BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM*
Projected nominees
1. In the west, nothing is new (Germany)
2. HEY (Poland)
3. To close (Belgium)
4. Decision to leave (South Korea)
5. The quiet girl (Ireland)
Alternate
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Potential surprise
Saint-Omer (France)
I should have been a competitor
RRR (India)
*BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY*
Projected nominees
1. Top Gun: Maverick (Claudio Miranda)
2. Elvis (Mandy Walker)
3. Avatar: The Way of the Water (Russell Charpentier)
4. Babylon (Linus Sandgren)
5. Empire of Light (Roger Deakins)
Alternate
The Fabelmans (Janusz Kaminsky)
Potential surprise
The Batman (Greig Fraser)
I should have been a competitor
Emancipation (Robert Richardson)
*BEST COSTUME DESIGN*
Projected nominees
1. Elvis (Catherine Martin)
2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth E. Carter)
3. Life (Sandy Powell) — podcast
4. Babylon (Marie Zophres)
5. Mrs. Harris goes to Paris (Jenny Beavan)
Alternate
The female king (Gersha Phillips)
Potential surprise
Everything everywhere all at once (Shirley Kurata)
I should have been a competitor
don’t worry darling (Arianne Phillips)
*BEST FILM EDITING*
Projected nominees
1. Top Gun: Maverick (Eddie Hamilton)
2. Avatar: The Way of the Water (David Brenner, James Cameron, John Refoua and Stephen E. Rivkin)
3. Elvis (Jonathan Redmond and Matt Villa)
4. Everything everywhere all at once (Paul Rogers)
5. The Fabelmans (Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn)
Alternate
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Kelley Dixon, Jennifer Lame and Michael P. Shawver)
Potential surprise
In the west, nothing is new (Sven Budelman)
I should have been a competitor
Babylon (Tom Cross)
* BEST MAKEUP and HAIR *
Projected nominees
1. Elvis
2. The whale
3. The Batman
4. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
5. In the west, nothing is new
Alternate
Blond
Potential surprise
Future Crimes
I should have been a competitor
Everything everywhere all at once
*BEST ORIGINAL SCORE*
Projected nominees
1. The Fabelmans (John Williams)
2. Babylon (Justin Hurwitz)
3. Avatar: The Way of the Water (Simon Franglen)
4. Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro (Alexander Desplat)
5. women who talk (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Alternate
In the west, nothing is new (Volker Bertelmann)
Potential surprise
She says (Nicolas Britel)
I should have been a competitor
The Batman (Michael Giacchino)
*BEST ORIGINAL SONG*
Projected nominees
1. “Naatu Naatu” (RRR) — Chandrabose and M. M. Keeravani
2. “Lift me up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) — Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Tems
3. “Hold my hand” (Top Gun: Maverick) — Lady Gaga and Michael ‘BloodPop’ Tucker — podcast 1 and 2 (Gaga)
4. “New Body Rhumba” (White noise)—James Murphy
5. “My mind and I” (Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me) — Amy Allen, Jonathan Bellion, Selena Gomez, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson and Michael Pollack — podcast (Gomez)
Alternate
“Nothing is lost (You give me strength)” (Avatar: The Way of the Water) – Simon Franglen, Swedish House Mafia and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye
Potential surprise
“Good afternoon” (Fiery) — Benj Pasek, Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, Justin Paul and Mark Sonnenblick
I should have been a competitor
“No one like you” (turn red) — Billie Eilish and Finneas — podcast
*BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN*
Projected nominees
1. Elvis
2. Babylon
3. Avatar: The Way of the Water
4. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
5. Everything everywhere all at once
Alternate
In the west, nothing is new
Potential surprise
The Fabelmans
I should have been a competitor
Thirteen Lives
*BEST SOUND*
Projected nominees
1. Elvis
2. Top Gun: Maverick
3. Avatar: The Way of the Water
4. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
5. In the west, nothing is new
Alternate
Everything everywhere all at once
Potential surprise
Lunar Reverie
I should have been a competitor
Warehouse
*BEST VISUAL EFFECTS*
Projected nominees
1. Avatar: The Way of the Water
2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
3. Top Gun: Maverick
4. The Batman
5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Alternate
In the west, nothing is new
Potential surprise
Jurassic World Dominion
I should have been a competitor
RRR
*BEST ANIMATED SHORT SHORT*
Projected nominees
1. The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse
2. An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It
3. New Moon
4. More than I want to remember
5. The weather is nice, here
Alternate
The garbage man
Potential surprise
The flying sailor
I should have been a competitor
The beginner
*BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY*
Projected nominees
1. 38 in the Garden — podcasting (free Travon)
2. stranger at the door
3. The flag makers
4. nuisance bear
5. The Martha Mitchell Effect
Alternate
The Elephant Whisperers
Potential surprise
How do you measure a year?
I should have been a competitor
Anastasia
*BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT*
Projected nominees
1. The red suitcase
2. An Irish goodbye
3. almost home
4. The lonely wolf
5. All in favor
Alternate
The treatment
Potential surprise
Workshop
I should have been a competitor
Night walk
|
