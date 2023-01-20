Trevor Noah compares ‘The Daily Show’ grind to planning a wedding





Trevor Noah loved his job as host of “The Daily Show,” but the gig was by no means a cakewalk. During an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”On Wednesday, Noah reminisced with Colbert about the daily “gritty” of working on Comedy Central’s newscast (which he quit in December), including the stress of keeping up with the news. “I remember there was a Met Gala after-party that I was at,” Noah recalled. “You’re at this event, it’s amazing everyone is having a great time, you know there’s people dancing, there’s Rihanna, there’s Harry Styles and I’m in a corner like, “Is the filibuster tomorrow? What happens tomorrow?” “ While Noah said he lacked the “discipline” of regularly hosting the show, he likened the process to planning a wedding ceremony. Trevor Noah ends his 7-year run as host of ‘The Daily Show’with ‘special thanks to black women’ “So you wonder who the guests are? What are you going to wear? What’s going to happen? Who’s going to toast, what will the speeches be about? What’s everyone everyone is eating, who’s sitting where? How are you? everything goes, then the wedding happens, then you say, ‘Okay, we’re having another wedding tomorrow,'” Noah said. Noah announced his departure from “The Daily Show” after a seven-year run during a taping of the show in September. Its final episode aired in December. “I remember when we started…so many people didn’t believe in us. It was a crazy gamble to make. I still think it was a crazy choice, this random African,” said Noah, originally from ‘South Africa. , when it was announced. “What a trip it’s been. … It was absolutely amazing. It’s something I didn’t expect.” He added: “After seven years, my time is up, but in the most beautiful way, honestly. I loved hosting this show. … But after seven years, I feel like it’s time. “ Trevor Noah out, Leslie Jones in (for now):Find out who hosts ‘The Daily Show’ “The Daily Show” was hosted by Craig Kilborn from 1996 to 1998 and Jon Stewart from 1999 to 2015. Noah took over the show in 2015. Following Noah’s exit, a list of guest hosts have been selected to lead “The Daily Show” while a permanent host is selected, including Wanda Sykes, DL Hughley and actress and comedian Leslie Jones, who hosted the show on Tuesday. But Noah will soon have to exploit his hosting chops again, as the comedian is set to will host the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on February 5, which will be his third time at the helm of the Grammys. Back in showbiz!Trevor Noah lands a hosting gig at the 2023 Grammys, his third time around Contributors: Charles Trepany and Amy Haneline, USA TODAY

