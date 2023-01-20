British actor still missing on California mountain





Rescue teams, helicopters and drones continue to search for British actor Julian Sands after he went missing while hiking Mount Baldy in southern California.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department told SFGATE that Sands was reported missing at 7:30 p.m. on January 13 after hiking the dangerous Baldy Bowl trail. Rescue efforts on the mountain were hampered by the winter storm over the weekend.

“Due to trail conditions and avalanche hazard, ground crews were pulled from the mountain Saturday night,” the sheriff’s office said. “However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when weather permits.” The 65-year-old actor, known for his roles in ‘Leaving Las Vegas’, ‘A Room With a View’ and ’24’, is said to be an avid hiker and currently lives in the North Hollywood area. Sands’ car was located on the mountain on Wednesday, according to ABC7. Sands’ son, Henry Sands, joined the search for his father by retracing the route he took with an experienced climber, reports the Independent. Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage Mount Baldy, located in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles, has been the scene of several recent tragedies. Last week a hiker died after sliding 700 feet down the side of the mountain, the second of two fatalities there in January alone. It is also the site of a perilous “ice fall” which has seen many hiking accidents and helicopter rescues. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department urged hikers to avoid the area. “Over the past four weeks, San Bernardino County Sheriffs Search and Rescue teams have responded to 14 rescue missions on and around MountBaldy,” the agency wrote. “These rescue missions have been for hikers who are lost, stranded and/or injured. Unfortunately, in the past 4 weeks two hikers have not survived after falling and injuring themselves.” The sheriff’s office told SFGATE Thursday morning that there is currently no update on Sands’ whereabouts, and another ground search will be scheduled when the weather improves.

