Alec Baldwin, Other Crew To Be Indicted Over ‘Rust’ Filming – The Hollywood Reporter

New Mexico prosecutors announced Thursday that criminal charges would be brought against Alec Baldwin in connection with his role in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of Rust.

Mary Carmack-Altwies, the district attorney serving Santa Fe County, will charge star and producer Baldwin and gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with two counts each of manslaughter.

Assistant director David Halls also signed a plea deal for the careless use of a deadly weapon charge. Sentences include a suspended sentence and six months probation.

The announcement of the charges comes more than a year after the death of Halyna Hutchins, who was shot on October 21, 2021, when an old-fashioned revolver handled by Baldwin exploded. Halls handed him the gun and told him it contained no live ammunition, but it discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. (No charges were filed in connection with Souza’s injury.) Five real rounds mixed with dummy rounds were found on set after the shooting.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the State of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew,” Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. “Under my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

Luke Nikas, Baldwin’s attorney, said in a statement that his client “relyed on the professionals he worked with to assure him that the gun had no live ammunition.”

“This decision distorts the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice,” he said. “Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on set.

Jason Bowles, Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney, said in a statement that the charges are the “result of a very flawed investigation and an inaccurate understanding of all the facts.”

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be “alternatively charged” on both counts of manslaughter. This means that if a jury finds one of them guilty, they will also determine under which definition of manslaughter they are guilty, according to the prosecutor’s announcement.

For manslaughter to be proven, there must be negligence. Under New Mexico law, manslaughter is a fourth-degree felony and is punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine. It includes a misdemeanor charge of careless use of a firearm.

The jury could also find manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act, which requires proof that there was more than mere negligence in Hutchins’ death. This charge includes a firearms upgrade, according to the DA, which carries an additional penalty and makes the crime punishable by a mandatory five-year prison sentence.

“If any of these three people – Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls – had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s as simple as that,” Special Prosecutor Andrea Reeb said in a statement Thursday. “The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set. In New Mexico, there is no place for film sets that do not take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously.

The DA’s office will file charges in New Mexico’s First Judicial District Court before the end of the month. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled within 60 days of the filing of the charges. The announcement notes that COVID restrictions have changed protocols and, at the hearing, a judge will assume the role of grand jury, hear the prosecutor and special prosecutor present their case and decide “if there is a probable reason to move forward with a lawsuit.”

Baldwin maintained that he did not pull the trigger, although an FBI forensic report revealed that the gun could not have been fired without his trigger being pulled while it was army. It’s still unclear how the live rounds got to the set.

“Someone is responsible…but I know it’s not me,” Baldwin told ABC News in a December 2021 interview.

Gutierrez-Reed, who handled the gun before the shooting, was at the center of the investigation. Daughter of longtime Hollywood gunsmith Thell Reed, she was responsible for overseeing all weapons and served as a props assistant in a dual role. She was hired on production in only her second job as head gunsmith.

Ammunition supplier Seth Kenney, props master Sarah Zachry and Halls, who was the on-set security coordinator and handled the weapon before handing it over to Baldwin, were also among those who could have been charged.

Baldwin continues to face allegations of assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence in a lawsuit brought by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Whitaker found in November that there was “extreme and outrageous conduct on the part of Baldwin”, who “unexpectedly cocked and fired a weapon of charged fist” despite being aware of a disastrous safety culture on set. Rust.

In November, the actor sued several crew members, including Gutierrez-Reed, Zachry, Halls and Kenney, accusing them of negligence for giving him a loaded gun. “This tragedy occurred because live ammunition was delivered to the set and loaded into the gun,” reads the cross-complaint filed in response to Mitchell’s lawsuit.

Halls, who was responsible for on-set security as first assistant director, in December counterattacked Baldwin and other crew members, arguing it was their “active and primary negligence” that caused the fatal shooting.

Notably, Rust Movie Productions was not charged despite security concerns during filming and continues to fight legal battles on multiple fronts. The company allegedly circumvented industry standards on the use of firearms by cutting corners to shoot the film on a shoestring budget, according to lawsuits against Hutchins and Mitchell’s film producers.

In April, the New Mexico Department of the Environment’s Office of Occupational Health and Safety issued the highest citation and maximum fine allowed by state law of $136,793 for numerous breaches of security protocols on the Rust together, including the introduction of live ammunition and the failure to train crew on how to properly handle firearms. An agency report said there had been two previous incidents in which firearms had accidentally detonated. The first misfire, which occurred on October 16, less than a week before the fatal shooting, occurred when Zachry inadvertently fired a blank as she finished loading a 0-caliber revolver, 45 aimed at the ground. The second involved the brace from Baldwin, who said the gun “just went off”.

In contesting the fine, Rust Movie Productions argued that it was not responsible for filming on set as it was not a production employer and relied on independent contractors, namely Gutierrez-Reed, to oversee gun safety. The production company said she was the sole worker “single responsible for all duties associated with the use of firearms and ammunition”, including responsibilities related to “ensuring that the express prohibition of RMP against the presence of live ammunition was strictly adhered to, ensuring that only blanks were used when required by the script, and that only dummy rounds were used,” according to court documents.

Rust Movie Production is also distancing itself from the people it believes bear responsibility for the incident in Mitchell’s lawsuit. In that case, a judge ruled in September that the company would not have to face the suit’s central claims because it did not know Baldwin would actually shoot the gun that killed Hutchins. Since filming, the film’s producers have maintained that they were not responsible for overseeing the production, arguing that they simply financed the film.

A lawsuit filed by chief lighting technician Serge Svetnoy also continues to make its way through Los Angeles Superior Court.

The charging decision from the district attorney’s office that serves Santa Fe County comes more than a year after the fatal shooting and more than two months after the county sheriff’s office released its investigative report — and as plans to complete the film move forward in the wake of a settlement between Rust Movie Productions and Hutchins’ family. Filming resumed in January outside New Mexico, where filming for the film first took place before its suspension, with Hutchins’ husband serving as executive producer.

Brian Panish, who represented Hutchins’ family in their settlement with Rust Movie Productions, said in a statement that he supports the charges and will cooperate with the prosecution.

“We would like to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that manslaughter charges are warranted for the murder of Halyna Hutchins with a conscious disregard for human life,” a- he declared. “Our independent investigation also maintains that the charges are justified.”

Gloria Allred, Mitchell’s attorney, stressed that the district attorney handling the charges was key to advancing the safety of crew members on set.

“We believe this decision is important for all film workers who deserve to be protected in the performance of their duties and proves that even movie stars are not above the law and must be held accountable for their actions” , she said in a statement.

A lawyer for Halls did not respond to requests for comment.