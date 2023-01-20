Daily Juice closes all Austin locations after 20 years in business





One of Austin’s oldest juice and smoothie operators has gone out of business. daily juice Cafe is permanently closing its four locations in Austin after Sunday. We are so grateful to all of you for supporting us through this journey, through the pandemic, and through this past difficult year of rising food costs, labor costs, and rents, Landlords of Daily Juice, Cary and Joanie Frieden, alerted customers via email on Wednesday. Cary Frieden told the American-Statesman that the leases for all four sites were ending within the year. Although he believed they were ready to solve all the current problems and walk the path made more difficult in recent years by the high prices of rent, property and labor, the parents of four children decided it was time to make a transition. “While we love being a part of this and being part of this health journey personally and with so many of our customers and employees, there are too many other things that we will have to pursue personally,” Frieden said, calling the closures “ bittersweet”. Restaurant news:Austin’s Best Pizza Trailer Opens Its First Brick-and-Mortar on January 20 The email stated that the Westlake site was already closed and told customers that if they had gift cards or prepaid cleanings, it would be the honor of Daily Juices to serve you something healthy once in a while. more. Matt Shook and Keith Wahrer founded the original Daily Juice in 2003 on Barton Springs Road after working at its predecessor, the Juice Joint. Shook left the company in 2011 to start his own business, JusLandwhich has 26 locations in the area and continues to operate from the old stone building on the road near Barton Springs Pool. Related:closure of Violet Crown Clubhouse in Crestview; incoming wine bar Wahrer and his partners, who had raised $5 million for the expansion, sold the Daily Juice brand and its two locations to Skinny Limits owners, the Friedens, in 2015. The couple expanded the business under the Daily banner Seven-location Juice Cafe at its peak. , serving juices, smoothies and healthy meals to go. Following:A guide to Austin’s music venues, from historic clubs to mega amphitheaters The daily juice is organize an online auction of its equipmentincluding freezers, blenders, refrigerators and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.statesman.com/story/entertainment/dining/2023/01/19/daily-juice-closes-all-austin-locations-cary-joanie-frieden/69822111007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos