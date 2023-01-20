Bollywood’s top producer splits from wife over alleged infidelity? Kamaal R Khan’s tweet keeps netizens guessing





Bollywood affairs always make a lot of noise. In fact, people are constantly speculating about love affairs, scandals, infidelity and so on. Netizens have now camped under the tweet of Kamaal R Khan who said the wife of a top producer has left the family. It seems that she is fed up with her husband’s constant extramarital affairs and has decided to withdraw from the marriage. It’s been a long time since infidelity and cheating news appeared, so social media is very curious about it. Take a look at the tweet… Also read – Varisu Hindi, artist of Thalapathy Vijay, beats Kuttey at the box office; KRK trolls Arjun Kapoor as ‘the 10th and 12th failures’ Breaking:- A big producer’s wife has left her house and is staying in a hotel. She is angry because of the producer husband’s multiple affairs and files for divorce. I like this. KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 18, 2023 Well, people engaged with his tweet left a number of comments. Many criticized him for being a “Mohalle Ki Aunty” and meddling in other people’s personal affairs. Some were too curious to know who could be the producer. Some people started speculating and a big name got involved much to everyone’s shock. But the couple are happy together from what’s in the public domain… Check out the tweets… Also Read – Pathaan Trailer: Kamaal R Khan aka KRK ATTACKS Director Siddharth Anand on Twitter; says: ‘He knows how to copy great scenes’ Vaise Divya Khosla Kumar hai toh bhot cute & after divorce she will end up with a lot of money through alimony. Sahi hated Chiranjeevi (@Mohamma66603918) January 18, 2023 This is T series owner Bhushan Kumar…. Divya ghosla right now in oberai mumbai.. room number B255 Abhay (@SonaliK55399651) January 19, 2023 you mean bhushan kumar? Harvey Specter (@HarveySpecterS2) January 18, 2023 As we know, Kamaal R Khan is quite famous for his news and scoops. He has also trolled a number of stars. Let’s see if any concrete news comes out or not! Also Read – Kamaal R Khan heartbroken that Devoleena Bhattacharjee rejected him for Shanawaz Shaikh; said: ‘Believe me, I’m 1000% better…’ Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

