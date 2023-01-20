Updates from Julian Sands: actor and hiker missing near Mount Baldy





Hollywood figures are hoping and praying for the safe return of their colleague, Julian Sands, a British actor who went missing last week in California’s San Gabriel Mountains. Producers, actors, writers, directors and fans took to Twitter to express concern for Sands, 65, who was reported missing Friday in the Mount Baldy area, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Search and rescue teams searched for Sands in the mountains using ground crews, drones and helicopters. On Saturday evening, the ground search was halted due to avalanche hazard and dangerous trail conditions. There was no update on the search and rescue mission Thursday morning. I know since Friday that my friend Julian Sands disappeared on mt baldy, tweeted Cassian Elwes, film producer and brother of actor Cary Elwes. I am devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I said many prayers. #JulianSands is a wonderful man, husband, father and friend, actor Matthew Modine tweeted. A gentle and caring soul. Keep the candles burning for his safe return from the mountain he loves. Born in the UK and most recently residing in North Hollywood, Sands is known for his work in films such as A Room With a View (1985), Naked Lunch (1991), Boxing Helena (1993), Snakehead (2003) and Warlock. (1989). Throughout his decades-long career, Sands has lent his talents to over a hundred movies, video games, shorts, and television series. He made his professional acting debut in a 1982 episode of Play for Today before landing minor roles in a number of ’80s films and eventually delivering a breakout performance as George Emerson in the romance by James Ivory, A Room With a View. Some of his most notable small-screen credits include 24, The Blacklist, Banshee, Dexter, The L Word, Jackie Chan Adventures, and Gotham. Praying they find Julian Sands, said Final Destination writer Jeffrey Reddick in a tweet. Please, please let Julian Sands be okay, tweeted actor Samuel West. A friend and an inspiration. Terrible news. Times editor Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.

